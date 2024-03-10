FBI and Department of Justice say they target White citizens

Consistent with a plan to eliminate Europeans and Americans, the US Department of Justice and FBI under the Biden administration have been weaponized against White people, say researchers.

Attorney General Merrick Garland (video above):

The two most lethal elements of the domestic violence extremist threat are racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists and militia violent extremists. In the FBI's view, the top domestic violent extremist threat comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the White race.

This White supremacy narrative is false, lacking any substantial evidence to support it, according to critics.

The FBI and DOJ refuse to present any evidence for it, claiming it’s all “classified.”

The few “White militias” you hear about, like many school shootings used to promote strict gun control, invariably turn out to be intelligence operations permeated by FBI and other federal agents and informants, sometimes setting up naive, drugged up, or mentally impaired patsies, sources say.

It’s a narrative designed to get others to blame and hate White people.

Virtually all politicians are secretly paid to go along with the injection and invasion agenda, says ex-congresswoman Cynthia McKinney.

Meantime, the FBI gaslights you into thinking the current crime surge in American cities is caused by White people.

As reported by Ann Coulter, the FBI depicts organized retail theft (ORT) in the photo above as being committed by White women wearing designer clothes, although news videos show mass theft and looting perpetrators are overwhelmingly Black.

In searching crime reports, I couldn’t find a single instance of an organized theft ring being White.

If you know of one, please mention it in the comments.

Incidentally, the title of Coulter’s Substack article on this topic assumes “the FBI didn’t see 9/11 coming,” meaning Coulter promotes the fake story that Arab terrorists flew planes into the towers, causing them to “collapse” due to jet fuel fires.

This suggests Coulter is controlled opposition, unsurprisingly.

No popular media figure is allowed to tell the truth about 9/11.

In painting White people as terrorists and harming them through border invasions, censorship, and other means, could Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas agree with professor Noel Ignatiev (video below) that non-[redacted] White people need to be eradicated?

At their Senate confirmation hearings, Garland, Mayorkas, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken shed tears when mentioning “the holocaust,” all but ensuring their immunity from later criticism for tanking America, say analysts.

Or do Garland and Mayorkas agree with Barbara Lerner Spectre (video below at 1:10) that countries where Europeans live must be overrun by foreign criminals, as is happening now, under a pretext of multiculturalism?

Please consider supporting this work.

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggest all or most in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.