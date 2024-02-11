CDC director Mandy Cohen wants your kids forced to wear harmful masks again

The video above shows CDC director Mandy Cohen laughing about her seemingly arbitrary imposition of lockdowns, business closures, and other Covid restrictions in 2020-22.

Cohen says she and other state health officials based decisions in part on what each other thought about doing capriciously, not on any scientific evidence, while apparently ignoring — or intending — profoundly detrimental economic and health effects of their directives.

Is this not the definition of a tyrant?

Writing for Brownstone Institute, Ramesh Thakur notes Cohen is “a lockdown, mask, and vaccine fanatic.”

On reinstating harmful mask requirements for children, Paul Thacker reports:

In a congressional hearing last November on restoring trust in science, CDC Director Mandy Cohen kept evading questions on whether she would bring back mask mandates for toddlers. “We have a lot of different tools to protect our children,” Dr. Cohen said during her cagey response. Six days later, a BMJ journal published a study that found “mask recommendations for children are not supported by scientific evidence.”

Director Cohen’s scientific bumbling continued last week as her agency began fighting with CDC’s own researchers over another contentious declaration: N95 respirators work better than surgical masks. In recent years, mask advocates have shifted goalposts and demanded N95 respirators, which they claim perform better than surgical masks at stopping the COVID virus. Not true say CDC’s own scientists, according to CDC documents I uncovered. During a presentation last summer, a CDC expert stated there was no difference between N95 respirators and masks in stopping viruses. These findings have been supported by CDC scientists in a study CDC published on the agency’s website last November—just a few weeks before Director Cohen testified before Congress.

Paul Thacker calls Mandy Cohen’s scientifically baseless and cruel mask mandates “bumbling.”

Are they really that?

Or could Cohen rather be an active participant in a [redacted] military intelligence operation — as claimed by a key eyewitness — that seeks to harm and compel submission of people by injections, masks, and lockdowns?

Like use of the number “33” in announcements of Covid cases and deaths, mask mandates serve as a humiliation and submission ritual, say experts, and reveal deception in coerced Covid interventions having no quality evidence of efficacy while producing great psychological and physical harm.

For example, masks shed particles associated with male infertility and cancer in mice and possibly humans.

As long as you succumb to these arm-twistings, you’re setting up your family for worse things to come.

Whether Cohen is a [redacted] intelligence agent or a civilian collaborator in the operation is not something they’ll ever tell you if true.

Either way, you must resist measures Mandy Cohen and others running the operation will likely bludgeon you and your children with.

This is how they expect you to react — with crazed enthusiasm — when Mandy Cohen orders your family to lock down, wear masks, and take injections expressing a foreign protein having thrombogenic and prionogenic features and 78% sequence identity to human proteins, provoking autoimmunity (Sorenson et al. 2020).

