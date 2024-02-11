Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
24

CDC director Mandy Cohen wants your kids forced to wear harmful masks again

Can you trust her to stop the bioweapon operation? (Updated 3/24/24)
James Hill, MD
Feb 11, 2024
24
Share
Transcript

The video above shows CDC director Mandy Cohen laughing about her seemingly arbitrary imposition of lockdowns, business closures, and other Covid restrictions in 2020-22.

Cohen says she and other state health officials based decisions in part on what each other thought about doing capriciously, not on any scientific evidence, while apparently ignoring — or intending — profoundly detrimental economic and health effects of their directives.

Is this not the definition of a tyrant?

Writing for Brownstone Institute, Ramesh Thakur notes Cohen is “a lockdown, mask, and vaccine fanatic.”

On reinstating harmful mask requirements for children, Paul Thacker reports:

In a congressional hearing last November on restoring trust in science, CDC Director Mandy Cohen kept evading questions on whether she would bring back mask mandates for toddlers.

“We have a lot of different tools to protect our children,” Dr. Cohen said during her cagey response.

Six days later, a BMJ journal published a study that found “mask recommendations for children are not supported by scientific evidence.”

Director Cohen’s scientific bumbling continued last week as her agency began fighting with CDC’s own researchers over another contentious declaration: N95 respirators work better than surgical masks. In recent years, mask advocates have shifted goalposts and demanded N95 respirators, which they claim perform better than surgical masks at stopping the COVID virus.

Not true say CDC’s own scientists, according to CDC documents I uncovered.

During a presentation last summer, a CDC expert stated there was no difference between N95 respirators and masks in stopping viruses. These findings have been supported by CDC scientists in a study CDC published on the agency’s website last November—just a few weeks before Director Cohen testified before Congress.

The DisInformation Chronicle
CDC Warns CDC’s Own Scientists That Their Finding on Masks “Is Not Scientifically Correct”
4 minute read In a congressional hearing last November on restoring trust in science, CDC Director Mandy Cohen kept evading questions on whether she would bring back mask mandates for toddlers. “We have a lot of different tools to protect our children,” Dr. Cohen said during her cagey response…
Read more
3 months ago · 120 likes · 8 comments · Paul D. Thacker

Paul Thacker calls Mandy Cohen’s scientifically baseless and cruel mask mandates “bumbling.”

Are they really that?

Or could Cohen rather be an active participant in a [redacted] military intelligence operation — as claimed by a key eyewitness — that seeks to harm and compel submission of people by injections, masks, and lockdowns?

James Hill MD’s Newsletter relies on your support. Please consider a paid subscription.

Like use of the number “33” in announcements of Covid cases and deaths, mask mandates serve as a humiliation and submission ritual, say experts, and reveal deception in coerced Covid interventions having no quality evidence of efficacy while producing great psychological and physical harm.

For example, masks shed particles associated with male infertility and cancer in mice and possibly humans.

As long as you succumb to these arm-twistings, you’re setting up your family for worse things to come.

Whether Cohen is a [redacted] intelligence agent or a civilian collaborator in the operation is not something they’ll ever tell you if true.

Covid injection network: civilian operatives

Covid injection network: civilian operatives

James Hill, MD
·
Jan 26
Read full story

Either way, you must resist measures Mandy Cohen and others running the operation will likely bludgeon you and your children with.

This is how they expect you to react — with crazed enthusiasm — when Mandy Cohen orders your family to lock down, wear masks, and take injections expressing a foreign protein having thrombogenic and prionogenic features and 78% sequence identity to human proteins, provoking autoimmunity (Sorenson et al. 2020).

Please consider supporting this work.

Further reading

Masks are harmful and can’t reduce Covid infection rates or transmission of any virus: experts

Masks are harmful and can’t reduce Covid infection rates or transmission of any virus: experts

James Hill, MD
·
April 18, 2022
Read full story
“Thirty-three” code in Covid kill operation

“Thirty-three” code in Covid kill operation

James Hill, MD
·
Feb 1
Read full story
Are harmful mask and vaccine mandates for “judgment” and “obedience of the nations”?

Are harmful mask and vaccine mandates for “judgment” and “obedience of the nations”?

James Hill, MD
·
April 9, 2022
Read full story
Leader confirms Covid masks are “idolatrous accessories only appropriate for the wicked”

Leader confirms Covid masks are “idolatrous accessories only appropriate for the wicked”

James Hill, MD
·
February 9, 2022
Read full story
WHO’s Susan Michie says you must wear Covid masks “forever”

WHO’s Susan Michie says you must wear Covid masks “forever”

James Hill, MD
·
August 6, 2022
Read full story
[Redacted] intends to kill billions with Covid injections by prion neurodegeneration, other diseases: NIH insider

[Redacted] intends to kill billions with Covid injections by prion neurodegeneration, other diseases: NIH insider

James Hill, MD
·
January 4, 2023
Read full story
Covid shots associated with fatal Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) are deployed by [redacted] as prion brain weapons: scientist

Covid shots associated with fatal Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) are deployed by [redacted] as prion brain weapons: scientist

Jan 14
Read full story
24 Comments
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
Musings on medicine and current events
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Hill, MD
Recent Episodes
Patrick Byrne says 12 million illegals will grab preplaced weapons to kill Americans and coordinate via Mayorkas’s invasion app
  James Hill, MD
9/11 nuclear destruction of the towers: molecular dissociation, tritium, barium, and strontium
  James Hill, MD
How exemptions to injection mandates train you to submit to deadly religious laws
  James Hill, MD
Incentive payments to doctors for child vaccines pose conflict of interest hidden from parents: pediatrician
  James Hill, MD
False flag attack on America will be blamed on Iran: analyst
  James Hill, MD
Fight Club movie reveals [redacted]’s role in 9/11
  James Hill, MD
[Redacted] will create “another 9/11” to trick Americans and Europeans again into war: researcher
  James Hill, MD
They will cut power and internet to kill and create chaos: analyst
  James Hill, MD