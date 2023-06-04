Naomi Wolf says “tech bros and probably China” are behind Covid shot reproductive harms
Bestselling author points away from any role of [redacted] in operation targeting Western fertility (Updated 7/6/25)
While providing vital information on damage to women’s reproductive health after Covid injections, Naomi Wolf tells you “tech bros and probably China” are responsible.
In the June 2023 video above at 33:20, Naomi says:
One thing people have been able to do for thousands of years is to have sex and have babies without any intervention or help from anyone else.
It’s a tremendous way that the human race is self-reliant — that it can survive catastrophe.
Well, the tech bros and probably China want to take that away from us.
This is clear in the Pfizer documents.
Adverse events following the shots were discovered by Naomi’s team’s analyzing Pfizer trial data, as reported by Vigilant Fox:
Here’s a fraction of the 20-something different ways Pfizer admits the mRNA jab can dysregulate or affect women’s reproductive health:
• Heavy menstrual bleeding - 27,685 cases
• Menstrual disorder (pain, heavy bleeding, or absence of menstruation) - 22,145 cases
• Menstruation irregular (irregular cycle lengths) - 15,083 cases
• Menstruation delayed - 13,989 cases
• Dysmennorhea (pain during menstruation) - 13,904 cases
• Intermenstrual bleeding (bleeding in between periods) - 12,424 cases
• Amenorrhea (absence of period) - 11,363 cases
• Polymenorrhea (multiple periods) - 9,546 cases
• Vaginal hemorrhage (excessive bleeding of the female reproductive system) - 4,699 cases.
• Oligomenorrhea (infrequent menstrual periods) - 3,437 cases
These are terrible findings, if correct, and possibly related to the encoded Covid spike protein, lipid nanoparticles, and other ingredients in Pfizer’s mRNA shots.
But are “tech bros” and China alone really to blame?
If an NIH insider physician’s report is accurate that [redacted] military intelligence is behind the Covid bioweapon operation, then as deaths, illness, and infertility from the injections mount, it’s almost certain [redacted] would use operatives to propagandize the public so they don’t realize who or what’s hit them.
Here’s what you would expect such operatives to do:
placate victims by offering them crumbs like, “There are people who are vaccine injured.” (video here at 4:30)
ignore [redacted]’s role in preparing Department of Defense contracts authorizing production and distribution of the injections, as Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt have revealed
coerce people to take the shots on penalty of unemployment and starvation, then hide that Covid injection harms are to kill, disable, and sterilize primarily people of European descent
blame mainly China or Russia to provoke tensions that could lead to wars killing millions of Americans and Europeans
blame “big tech” apart from [redacted] influence
blame “power and money” apart from benefit by a select few, such as Bill Ackman’s $2.6 billion profit from his obeyed demand that Americans be plunged into deadly lockdowns
say release of the virus was an “accidental lab leak,” not intentional
say injection harms are inadvertent or, at most, reckless, not premeditated
say the jabs are experimental instead of fully developed, thoroughly tested bioweapons
say bad ingredients (e.g., heavy metals and plasmid DNA with SV40 promoters) in the shots are just negligent “contamination,” not intentionally included
direct people away from [redacted] murderers behind the operation
say the goal is depopulation of the whole world, rather than principally one ethnic group: Europeans
avoid revealing the Covid spike protein is an ethnic bioweapon
encourage non-[redacted] people, as Naomi does, to follow religious laws that require [redacted] to rule
invoke “the holocaust” as a hypnotic trigger steering people away from certain issues and culprits
enlist “holocaust survivors” like Vera Sharav as unquestionable authorities on the Covid bioweapon operation
invoke “nazis” and Dr. Josef Mengele as mental models so listeners will presume perpetrators, instead of targets, are Germans or Europeans generally
In the video above at 34:50, Naomi says:
And as a woman, this is one of the most painful things to see.
And I’m Jewish.
And my grandmother lost nine brothers and sisters to the holocaust.
So I don’t say this lightly, but this chart is a Mengele type of chart.
It’s Mengele science.
Why does she insert this psychologically powerful message — evoking horror and not being a scientific finding of her team — into her presentation?
What could Naomi’s role be as chief gatekeeper of Pfizer’s trial data?
On Sage Hana’s Substack, she commented:
I appreciated Naomi’s reply and invited her to discuss things by email.
Sage is asking her questions:
Re the SV40 promoter.
There is no doubt this is intentional. The plasmid map was provided to the FDA for the monovalent without the SV40 promoter but shows a normal T7 promoter. This was then repeated for the bivalents. For the bivalents the plasmid map provided by Pfizer has been made public by the EMA, an unusual move since this would be considered proprietary information.
I suspect the EMA knows as does the FDA. Having read the EMA regulatory documents in detail for the past 2 years, they were upset in the original submission but for the bivalents it is even more obvious imho. For instance Moderna changed the sequence for the 3" UTR without letting the EMA reviewers know, they found out about it and raised a Major Objection. It was all smoothed over but when you read the justification, you are like the EMA accepted that? Including these details which would normally be considered proprietary in their public assessment reports is a big tell for me.
All these actions by the manufacturers are what I consider hard fraud, and that, is a line I have not yet seen a manufacturer cross. They exaggerate, give embellished answers, delay, reclassify things (like the novel lipids as inactive excipients instead of adjuvants say..) but deliberately hide or make up data out of whole cloth? Nope. That is a massive fine and they know it.
So my assessment is that the regulators are just fake approving (as Sasha says), and the manufacturers are sometimes following directions from someone/somewhere else and fake manufacturing.
Not sure I would blame China entirely.
After all, it was the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill that weaponized the coronavirus. UNC Chapel Hill was working with the Bat Lady of Wuhan.
But the blame, at least 95%, should be on the US.