While providing vital information on damage to women’s reproductive health after Covid injections, Naomi Wolf tells you “tech bros and probably China” are responsible.

In the June 2023 video above at 33:20, Naomi says:

One thing people have been able to do for thousands of years is to have sex and have babies without any intervention or help from anyone else. It’s a tremendous way that the human race is self-reliant — that it can survive catastrophe. Well, the tech bros and probably China want to take that away from us. This is clear in the Pfizer documents.

Adverse events following the shots were discovered by Naomi’s team’s analyzing Pfizer trial data, as reported by Vigilant Fox:

Here’s a fraction of the 20-something different ways Pfizer admits the mRNA jab can dysregulate or affect women’s reproductive health: • Heavy menstrual bleeding - 27,685 cases • Menstrual disorder (pain, heavy bleeding, or absence of menstruation) - 22,145 cases • Menstruation irregular (irregular cycle lengths) - 15,083 cases • Menstruation delayed - 13,989 cases • Dysmennorhea (pain during menstruation) - 13,904 cases • Intermenstrual bleeding (bleeding in between periods) - 12,424 cases • Amenorrhea (absence of period) - 11,363 cases • Polymenorrhea (multiple periods) - 9,546 cases • Vaginal hemorrhage (excessive bleeding of the female reproductive system) - 4,699 cases. • Oligomenorrhea (infrequent menstrual periods) - 3,437 cases

These are terrible findings, if correct, and possibly related to the encoded Covid spike protein, lipid nanoparticles, and other ingredients in Pfizer’s mRNA shots.

But are “tech bros” and China alone really to blame?

If an NIH insider physician’s report is accurate that [redacted] military intelligence is behind the Covid bioweapon operation, then as deaths, illness, and infertility from the injections mount, it’s almost certain [redacted] would use operatives to propagandize the public so they don’t realize who or what’s hit them.

Here’s what you would expect such operatives to do:

placate victims by offering them crumbs like, “There are people who are vaccine injured.” (video here at 4:30)

ignore [redacted]’s role in preparing Department of Defense contracts authorizing production and distribution of the injections, as Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt have revealed

invoke “the holocaust” as a hypnotic trigger steering people away from certain issues and culprits

enlist “holocaust survivors” like Vera Sharav as unquestionable authorities on the Covid bioweapon operation

invoke “nazis” and Dr. Josef Mengele as mental models so listeners will presume perpetrators, instead of targets, are Germans or Europeans generally

In the video above at 34:50, Naomi says:

And as a woman, this is one of the most painful things to see. And I’m Jewish. And my grandmother lost nine brothers and sisters to the holocaust. So I don’t say this lightly, but this chart is a Mengele type of chart. It’s Mengele science.

Why does she insert this psychologically powerful message — evoking horror and not being a scientific finding of her team — into her presentation?

What could Naomi’s role be as chief gatekeeper of Pfizer’s trial data?

On Sage Hana’s Substack, she commented:

I appreciated Naomi’s reply and invited her to discuss things by email.

Sage is asking her questions:

