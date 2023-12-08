Playback speed
Foreign invaders are coming to kill you and take your home: war correspondent

It’s the same playbook used in the Soviet Union and South Africa to eliminate White people, claims Michael Yon (Updated 8/10/24)
James Hill, MD
Dec 08, 2023
33
Until proven otherwise, Americans should assume US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and US Attorney General Merrick Garland are carrying out a plan to kill Americans and steal their property using the more than 10 million foreign soldiers flooding into the US illegally since Biden became president in 2021, says combat journalist Michael Yon.

Despite being chief law enforcement officials, Mayorkas and Garland have never spoken out against any violence, looting, or arson associated with alleged intelligence operations Black Lives Matter and antifa.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa are [redacted] intelligence operations: researchers

Black Lives Matter and Antifa are [redacted] intelligence operations: researchers

James Hill, MD
·
January 19, 2023
Read full story

Motives

James Hill, MD
