Get off your knees: seeking Covid injection and mask exemptions beseeches tyrants
We need to stop simping to our overlords for exemptions to coerced shot and mask mandates that do more harm than good, say researchers (Updated 9/28//24)
Why do people still bow before corrupt officials and employers in asking for religious or medical exemptions to Covid vaccine and masking mandates that shouldn’t exist in the first place?
This is simply begging killers for mercy.
Cruel, ignorant leaders bribed not to care if you’re injured enjoy saying “No!” to exemptions, refusing to spare you and your children a significant chance of harm.
Imploring our masters for jab exemptions is like telling Bolsheviks:
I respect your sacred authority and decision to torture and kill 17 members of my family, but would you please spare my daughter Suzy, who’s just four years old and being good wearing your red bracelet?
It’s a demeaning and horrifying position they’ve put us in.
Forty percent of American employers still have Covid vaccine mandates, though evidence suggests the mandates provide no lasting protection against current Omicron strains of the virus but apparently lead to significant harms.
Here are some concerns compiled by Steve Kirsch:
1 in every 246 Vaccinated People has died within 60 days of Covid-19 Vaccination in England according to UK Government. Feel free to stop reading this list at any time after reading any of the articles.
Watch this clip. Ever seen that before the COVID vaccines?
Moderna documents regarding their COVID vaccine trial on animals, obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by Judicial Watch, showed that some of the offspring of rats that were injected with Moderna’s mRNA shot developed rib malformations. How do we know this isn’t happening in kids born to vaccinated mothers?
Vaccine Deaths Outnumber Covid Deaths in U.S. Households, Two New Polls Confirm. Results are consistent between polls done by multiple independent polling firms.
Germany's Largest Health Insurer Reveals 1 in 25 Clients Underwent Medical Treatment in 2021 for Covid 'Vaccine' Side Effects. But only 78% are vaccinated so that is a 5% injury rate for people who were vaccinated. That is insane for a vaccine. We we told that the vaccine was safer than a placebo!
This “problem” is happening everywhere. The only question is whether people are paying attention. Read this post by Anita Jader. She’s paying attention. Have you ever seen a post like this in your life? Do you think this is “normal”?
10% of people have buyer’s remorse on the vaccine, 15% have a new medical condition post vaccine.
An NIH study finds 40.2% of women experienced menstrual changes post vaccine.
The previous CDC director is speaking out about the misconduct now. “I’ve been very disappointed in the scientific community led by [National Institutes of Health] that has really dug their heels in from the beginning to try to minimize any of us that have a different hypothesis,” he said.
My son’s vaccine mandate ordeal
Fresh out of college this year, my son proudly announced he’d been hired for a great job at BNP Paribas Bank in New York.
But a month later, he was fired before he could even start because his religious exemption to the company’s Covid vaccine mandate was refused, allegedly on recommendation of a Greenberg Traurig employment lawyer sitting in judgment over his life and career.
His doctor said he also deserved a medical exemption for severe allergies and a history of anaphylaxis.
But the physician said he couldn’t grant the waiver for fear of losing his California medical license.
Questions
On what basis do medical boards punish physicians for giving valid medical exemptions to vaccination?
Who is paying Governor Kathy Hochul to declare religious exemptions to Covid vaccines in New York should never be permitted?
Who is paying religious leaders to make the phony pronouncement “God wants you vaccinated”?
Why did leaders demand Covid vaccination for everyone before any long-term safety record was established? (Long-term safety still hasn’t been established.)
Why do Jewish and Catholic leaders who advocate for Noahide laws call for cruel consequences for those who can’t or won’t take the injection? (See also here and here.)
Why do leaders demand masking that doesn’t and can’t work?
Covid vaccine passports and mandates are for coercion, not health
Israel’s health minister admitted on a hot microphone in September 2021 that vaccine passports and, by extension, mandates have no medical or epidemiological basis and are instead aimed at coercion and control, to “get a shot in every arm.”
This makes sense because current vaccines are don’t significantly prevent infection or transmission and have terrible design features.
Laws needed
We must turn the tables.
We need legislation in every state — if not federally — requiring lengthy prison sentences for any corporate executive or government or school official who mandates Covid vaccines or masks for employees, customers, citizens, students, or teachers.
This would mean, for example, giving governors like Kathy Hochul (New York) and Gavin Newsom (California) and CEOs like BNP Paribas’s Jean-Yves Fillion 30 days to end all mandates under their control or face a minimum of 20 years in prison.
Only the public can stop the Covid bioweapon operation.
Get off your knees, America.
Please don't make me risk death, please don't make me risk death....
This is not how an American acts. The founders would be appalled.
Amen. There are more of us than them, and as soon as people realize this it stop tonight. I'll never bow. Been through a lot worse. We all must stand united. Period. No more of the insanity.