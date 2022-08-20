Why do people still bow before corrupt officials and employers in asking for religious or medical exemptions to Covid vaccine and masking mandates that shouldn’t exist in the first place?

This is simply begging killers for mercy.

Cruel, ignorant leaders bribed not to care if you’re injured enjoy saying “No!” to exemptions, refusing to spare you and your children a significant chance of harm.

Imploring our masters for jab exemptions is like telling Bolsheviks:

I respect your sacred authority and decision to torture and kill 17 members of my family, but would you please spare my daughter Suzy, who’s just four years old and being good wearing your red bracelet?

It’s a demeaning and horrifying position they’ve put us in.

Forty percent of American employers still have Covid vaccine mandates, though evidence suggests the mandates provide no lasting protection against current Omicron strains of the virus but apparently lead to significant harms.

Here are some concerns compiled by Steve Kirsch:

My son’s vaccine mandate ordeal

Fresh out of college this year, my son proudly announced he’d been hired for a great job at BNP Paribas Bank in New York.

But a month later, he was fired before he could even start because his religious exemption to the company’s Covid vaccine mandate was refused, allegedly on recommendation of a Greenberg Traurig employment lawyer sitting in judgment over his life and career.

His doctor said he also deserved a medical exemption for severe allergies and a history of anaphylaxis.

But the physician said he couldn’t grant the waiver for fear of losing his California medical license.

Questions

On what basis do medical boards punish physicians for giving valid medical exemptions to vaccination?

Who is paying Governor Kathy Hochul to declare religious exemptions to Covid vaccines in New York should never be permitted ?

Who is paying religious leaders to make the phony pronouncement “God wants you vaccinated”?

Covid vaccine passports and mandates are for coercion, not health

Israel’s health minister admitted on a hot microphone in September 2021 that vaccine passports and, by extension, mandates have no medical or epidemiological basis and are instead aimed at coercion and control, to “get a shot in every arm.”

This makes sense because current vaccines are don’t significantly prevent infection or transmission and have terrible design features.

Laws needed

We must turn the tables.

We need legislation in every state — if not federally — requiring lengthy prison sentences for any corporate executive or government or school official who mandates Covid vaccines or masks for employees, customers, citizens, students, or teachers.

This would mean, for example, giving governors like Kathy Hochul (New York) and Gavin Newsom (California) and CEOs like BNP Paribas’s Jean-Yves Fillion 30 days to end all mandates under their control or face a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Only the public can stop the Covid bioweapon operation.

Get off your knees, America.