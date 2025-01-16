Are Americans and Europeans headed for extermination as “Amalek“?

Perhaps you’ve wondered why Europe and America have been besieged over the last few years by foreign invaders, food and energy constrictions that could lead to Holodomor 2.0, and mandated injections and masks, both of which reportedly contain toxic ingredients.

The answer might be government and corporate officials are bribed or duped into allowing killing, disabling, sterilizing, and enslaving people designated as “Biblical enemies,” to “fulfill prophecies.”

In the video above, for instance, journalist Ron Unz claims leaders’ calling a group “Amalek” encourages [redacted] military personnel to “genocide” them “down to the last newborn baby.”

Unz says the Israeli prime minister likely doesn’t believe in these religious fables himself but that his followers who do are easily persuaded to target innocent people.

Could that be true?

Subscriber question:

Isn’t my Christian minister right when he says it’s good for [redacted] to destroy Amalek because they all must be guilty of something?

Answer: I can’t opine on religious doctrines, but it seems your minister agrees with what politicians say in the videos below about collective “punishment” and killing of everyone in a group, including children:

What do you think of these values?

Are they justified? Moral?

Where does the “command” to eliminate Amalek originate?

Wikipedia says:

In Deuteronomy 25:17–19, the Israelites are specifically commanded to "blot out the remembrance of Amalek from under heaven" once they have taken possession of the Promised Land in retribution for "what Amalek did to [them] on the way as [they] were coming out of Egypt," a reference to the Amalekite ambush on the Israelites at Rephidim. Earlier, in Deuteronomy 7:1–16 and Deuteronomy 25:16–18, they are commanded to utterly destroy all the inhabitants of the idolatrous cities in the promised land and their livestock; scripture purports that King Saul ultimately loses favor with Yahweh for failing to kill King Agag and the best livestock of the Amalekites in 1 Samuel 15 in defiance of these commandments.

Is AI being programmed to accomplish such goals?

Trump’s incoming cabinet, including Marco Rubio and Mike Huckabee, evidently goes along with these plans, asserting war must be waged to fulfill Old Testament “prophecies.”

For example, US defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth says “the Third Temple must be built in Jerusalem” to usher in “Jesus’s return” and prompt a world war that religious teachers say is designed to wipe out America, Europe, and much of the world’s population.

Influential religious figures claim Amalek includes countries where Europeans live and that they must be destroyed with no survivors or even a memory of them remaining

Here’s what they say about this horrifying injunction: