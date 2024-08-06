Will Kamala allow border invaders to kill Americans?

In the August 2020 video above, Kamala Harris strongly encouraged the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots that killed over 25 people and caused billions of dollars in damage through murder, arson, vandalism, and looting.

Kamala:

But they're not going to stop.

They're not going to stop.

And this is a movement, I'm telling you.

They're not going to stop.

And everyone beware, because they're not going to stop.

They're not going to stop before Election Day in November.

And they're not going to stop after Election Day.

And that should be.

Everyone should take note of that on both levels.

They're not going to let up.

And they should not.