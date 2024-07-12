Playback speed
Foreign invasion of the West is a [redacted] military intelligence operation: analysts

They dupe you by saying it’s just compassion for refugees and asylum seekers
James Hill, MD
Jul 12, 2024
Headlines in the video above say [redacted] must reject migrants so the country can retain its “sovereign existence and nationalist identity” and not “become a vulnerable minority within what was once its own territory.”

But [redacted] demands illegals flood into Canada, Australia, and especially America and Europe, where the invaders kill or replace White populations, researchers find.

It appears quite the double standard.

Teachers in the videos below indicate this invasion is designed to pit mythical biblical figures Edom and Esau (represented by Europe, America, and Western civilization, they say) against Ishmael (whom they interpret as Arabs and Muslims) so these opponents “destroy each other.”

Do you think it’s really “God” leading the West to destruction, or are people doing it under the direction of [redacted] military intelligence while either believing or pretending they are “fulfilling prophecy”?

Appears in episode
James Hill, MD
