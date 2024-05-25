Biden is paying NGOs $1 trillion for tens of millions of foreign men to invade and kill Americans: JJ Carrell

In the video above, 24-year veteran of Customs and Border Protection JJ Carrell reveals disturbing information about a partnership between nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and the federal government.

Carrell says:

This partnership involves at least hundreds of billions of dollars transferred to NGOs so far during Biden's administration.

Carrell says this arrangement creates a money-laundering scheme where the same entity, Jewish Family Services, receives payments repeatedly for different services, obscuring the actual flow of money and making it difficult to track how funds are spent.

However, a critical and troubling detail is payments for subcontractors' services were routed back to the same bank account as Jewish Family Services, says Carrell. This means while the subcontractors claimed to be performing duties, funds intended to pay them were being funneled back into the primary NGO's account.

Carrell explains that after receiving the initial lump sum, Jewish Family Services then allegedly distributed these funds to numerous subcontractors responsible for executing specific aspects of the immigrant “resettlement” process. These subcontractors are smaller NGOs or companies supposedly tasked with providing essential services like food distribution, temporary housing, and healthcare.

Jewish Family Services was the initial recipient of a $600 million check for a contract that lasted three to six months. This funding was supposed to be allocated for services related to transportation, food, clothing, and housing for illegals.

The process begins with federal agencies like the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) cutting large checks to primary NGOs.

Carrell emphasizes lack of oversight or vetting of these transactions, citing the chaotic and emergency nature of the border situation as a justification used by the government to expedite funding without thorough checks.

Millions of people are crossing the border, and agencies like Border Patrol, DHS, and FEMA say they lack the resources or official orders to manage the influx.

NGOs facilitate the movement of people and goods into the U.S., creating a chaotic and unregulated system.

50-70 percent of the 45 million illegal immigrants in the US are military-aged men between 18 and 35 years old.

Biden and Mayorkas have brought 30 million illegals into the US.

Carrell believes this influx is a military-style invasion orchestrated by the U.S. government, which he claims is the enemy of the American people.

He criticizes the mainstream narrative that portrays the immigrants as primarily family units and children.