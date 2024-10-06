Limited hangout Joe Rogan says Covid shot harms, coercion, and censorship are only about money

Support this work.

In an October 2024 interview, Joe Rogan speaks of Covid to mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya (video above at 0:55):

This whole thing was just money. It was just they were trying to convince everybody they needed a vaccine because they wanted to make enormous amounts of money. And they pulled it off.

Rogan apparently doesn’t want you to see Covid is a bioweapon operation.

This misdirection parallels Dr. Robert Malone’s saying Covid censorship is only about “power and money” and “Spotify’s market cap dropping”:

(Spotify owns Joe Rogan’s podcast.)

And it’s like Dr. Peter McCullough’s flipping the script from arguing Covid injections are “bioterrorism” to saying their harms are unintentional and that we should grant “forgiveness” and “amnesty” to the orchestrators.

Rogan’s power to mislead is vast because his audience is massive.

Onthefly reports:

Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience is the number one podcast in the world with 3 billion listeners and millions of subscribers from different podcasting platforms.

Rogan joins an array of famous Covid coverup artists.

