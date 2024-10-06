Playback speed
Limited hangout Joe Rogan says Covid shot harms, coercion, and censorship are only about money

Podcaster lulls 3 billion listeners into not considering malicious intent behind operation
James Hill, MD
Oct 06, 2024
9
Transcript

In an October 2024 interview, Joe Rogan speaks of Covid to mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya (video above at 0:55):

This whole thing was just money.

It was just they were trying to convince everybody they needed a vaccine because they wanted to make enormous amounts of money.

And they pulled it off.

Rogan apparently doesn’t want you to see Covid is a bioweapon operation.

Fifty telltale signs Covid is a bioweapon operation

Fifty telltale signs Covid is a bioweapon operation

September 7, 2021
This misdirection parallels Dr. Robert Malone’s saying Covid censorship is only about “power and money” and “Spotify’s market cap dropping”:

(Spotify owns Joe Rogan’s podcast.)

Dr. Malone's limited hangout: Covid vaccines and censorship just about "power and money"

Dr. Malone’s limited hangout: Covid vaccines and censorship just about “power and money”

James Hill, MD
·
February 13, 2022
And it’s like Dr. Peter McCullough’s flipping the script from arguing Covid injections are “bioterrorism” to saying their harms are unintentional and that we should grant “forgiveness” and “amnesty” to the orchestrators.

Dr. Peter McCullough flip-flops, now says Covid vaccine harms are unintentional, calls for "forgiveness" and "amnesty"

Dr. Peter McCullough flip-flops, now says Covid vaccine harms are unintentional, calls for “forgiveness” and “amnesty”

James Hill, MD
·
March 5, 2023
Rogan’s power to mislead is vast because his audience is massive.

Onthefly reports:

Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience is the number one podcast in the world with 3 billion listeners and millions of subscribers from different podcasting platforms. 

Rogan joins an array of famous Covid coverup artists.

Dr. Mike Yeadon discovers Del Bigtree and other prominent "vaccine skeptics" are limited hangouts

Dr. Mike Yeadon discovers Del Bigtree and other prominent “vaccine skeptics” are limited hangouts

James Hill, MD
·
Sep 15
(Full Joe Rogan interview video)

