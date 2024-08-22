Researcher Ole Dammegard explains how false flag operations (a) falsely blame a patsy or targeted enemy; and (b) terrorize citizens into giving up rights and freedoms and accepting surveillance, censorship, lockdowns, masking, injections, and wars.
(Full video here.)
Examples of false flags include 9/11, the January 6th “insurrection,” Covid, the Kennedy assassinations, and most if not all mass shootings, says Dammegard.
Crisis actors; gun-seizure messaging
“Victims” coincidentally always oppose Second Amendment
The gun-grabbling alleged crisis actress below is a typical example.
Is every terror event today a false flag op?
False flags easily detectable, even sloppy
Ole Dammegard on false flag operations