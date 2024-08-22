Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6

Ole Dammegard on false flag operations

Investigator says terror events are staged frequently to disarm Americans and push them into wars
James Hill, MD
Aug 22, 2024
6
Share
Transcript

Researcher Ole Dammegard explains how false flag operations (a) falsely blame a patsy or targeted enemy; and (b) terrorize citizens into giving up rights and freedoms and accepting surveillance, censorship, lockdowns, masking, injections, and wars.

(Full video here.)

Examples of false flags include 9/11, the January 6th “insurrection,” Covid, the Kennedy assassinations, and most if not all mass shootings, says Dammegard.

Crisis actors; gun-seizure messaging

“Victims” coincidentally always oppose Second Amendment

The gun-grabbling alleged crisis actress below is a typical example.

Is every terror event today a false flag op?

James Hill MD’s Newsletter relies on reader support. Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

False flags easily detectable, even sloppy

Support this work.

6 Comments
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
Musings on medicine and current events
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Hill, MD
Recent Episodes
Internet entrepreneur explains current world chaos
  James Hill, MD
Secret 1952 CIA paper reveals plan to eliminate White people
  James Hill, MD
“It’s over,” says Michael Yon
  James Hill, MD
Will Kamala allow border invaders to kill Americans?
  James Hill, MD
Two “miracles” or zero for Trump?
  James Hill, MD
Believer asks what are chances a bullet pierced Trump’s ear, caused minimal bleeding, and missed his head while fulfilling “mortal wound…
  James Hill, MD
Symbolism in Trump’s staged shooting
  James Hill, MD