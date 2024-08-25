Playback speed
Crisis actors are gun grabblers

Why do all supposed victims of mass shootings insist on obliterating the Second Amendment?
James Hill, MD
Aug 25, 2024
Transcript

Many if not all mass shootings are [redacted] intelligence operations that seek to disarm Americans and employ crisis actors playing victims and relatives, say researchers like Ole Dammegard.

Ole Dammegard on false flag operations

James Hill, MD
Aug 22
Ole Dammegard on false flag operations

Researcher Ole Dammegard explains how false flag operations (a) falsely blame a patsy or targeted enemy for major crimes; and (b) terrorize citizens into giving up rights and freedoms and accepting surveillance, censorship, lockdowns, masking, injections, and wars.

Read full story

If this were true, one would expect to see such actors urging that citizens surrender their guns, thereby becoming more vulnerable to tyranny and crime, such as by border invaders.

Patrick Byrne says 15 million illegals will grab preplaced weapons to kill Americans and coordinate via Mayorkas’s invasion app

James Hill, MD
·
May 15
Patrick Byrne says 15 million illegals will grab preplaced weapons to kill Americans and coordinate via Mayorkas’s invasion app

In an interview aired January 2024 (part 2 here), Overstock.com founder and ex-CEO Patrick Byrne remarked (video above at 1:22):

Read full story

That’s exactly what we see.

Foreign invaders are coming to kill you and take your home: war correspondent

James Hill, MD
·
December 8, 2023
Foreign invaders are coming to kill you and take your home: war correspondent

Until proven otherwise, Americans should assume US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and US Attorney General Merrick Garland are carrying out a plan to kill Americans and steal their property using the more than 10 million foreign soldiers

Read full story

Former comedienne Rosie O’Donnell joins in the messaging, and apparently she’s not joking:

Con job signs

Here’s how to know you’re probably being fooled by gun grabblers like Rosie:

  1. They demand banning “assault weapons” without defining the term.

When gun-banning legislation is later proposed, it almost always defines “assault weapon” as any gun capable of firing more than one bullet, including revolvers and semiautomatic handguns and rifles.

If these laws are passed as drafted, Americans could own only Nerf guns, until [redacted] intelligence takes those away too.

  1. They don’t recommend more help for mental illness or drug addiction, although we’re told mass shooters are all delusional psychotics who often take drugs.

  2. They demand taking guns only from law-abiding citizens, never from only convicted felons or potentially dangerous mentally ill persons after full due process.

  3. They never suggest ruling out involvement by intelligence agencies, known to set up patsies for shootings like the Kennedy assassinations.

  4. They never suggest examining the role of SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), which most alleged mass shooters are prescribed, we’re told, when these events occur.

  5. They never suggest beefing up security at schools or malls with more armed personnel to prevent such alleged shootings.

Emotional staging for grabbling guns

Intelligence agencies apparently hope Americans will suspend rationality to destroy the Second Amendment while being overwhelmed with emotions, say researchers.

For instance, the alleged crisis actress below — unlikely to win an Academy Award anytime soon — spins a tearful yarn while helicopter sounds and flashing police lights heighten emotional impact.

Sometimes it appears she’s looking down through her sunglasses to read a script.

Then she “spontaneously” adds:

Please, could we do something with the assault weapons …?

What parent who lost a child only moments earlier makes a public request on TV to remove lawful citizens’ constitutional rights and is given ample airtime to do so?

If instead she had asked that trained school staff be equipped with millions more guns to prevent such alleged incidents, would she have been given a national platform on ABC News?

14 Comments
