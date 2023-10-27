Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is betraying America: researcher

Analyst Sinead McCarthy’s findings on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. imply he acts against the interest of Americans on behalf of [redacted] intelligence agencies.

A subscriber sent me the above-previewed, 57-minute video of a September 2020 radio show by Ms. McCarthy.

The broadcast, later apparently taken down off the internet, refers to RFK Jr. as a “controlled opposition shill” advancing [redacted] agendas veiled as American ones.

I don’t know anything about Ms. McCarthy or agree with everything or endorse anything in the video.

Some things she says can offend or seem petty or “antisemitic.”

Surely ADL would not want you to hear this.

But even if one disagrees, McCarthy’s RFK Jr. disclosures — never discussed in mainstream media — are significant and worrisome if true.

(The full video is below.)

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

Highlights of Kennedy’s compromise

[Redacted] intelligence controls and indirectly funds every presidential candidate, including Trump and Biden, who both promote the shots, and Kennedy, who opposes them on superficial grounds.

Like Jeffrey Sachs and Dr. Robert Malone, RFK Jr. promotes the fake “accidental lab leak” tale to hide deliberate release of the engineered Covid virus.

RFK Jr. promotes the claim Covid started in Wuhan in September 2019, ignoring evidence of the virus in waste water in Barcelona in March 2019.

RFK Jr. says engineering of the Covid spike protein to be ethnically targeting was not intentional.

For example, he says in the video below:

I want to say it emphatically. I am provaccine. I have always been fiercely provaccine. I had all six of my children vaccinated. And I believe that we ought to have policies that encourage full vaccination for all Americans.

RFK Jr. promotes climate change fraud and the idea CO2 is a “pollutant,” when in fact CO2 is vital for all life.

RFK Jr. says IPCC climate models are a good reason to give up our wealth and freedom, though they fail to predict global mean temperatures accurately or account for system negative feedbacks such as cloud albedo, stratospheric ice crystals, and vegetation that absorbs CO2 (e.g., forests).

He said he wants “climate deniers” jailed, as in the video below:

RFK Jr. denounces White “replacement theory” as “racist,” although “replacement migration” is specifically recommended by the United Nations and is happening to White people at alarming speed in America and Europe, find researchers.

Kennedy in the video below (at 2:10):

I denounce [replacement} theory. It is racist. And I have never endorsed it or had any association with it.

Here is the full 57-minute video by Ms. McCarthy.