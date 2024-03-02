The depopulation isn’t global: invasions and injections target Europeans and Americans

Who influences politicians to allow and even mandate shots and open borders to kill and disable Americans and Europeans — including those living in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand — and eliminate their gene pools?

Could the leader below be correct that America and Europe are being destroyed as “revenge”?

The rabbi below says “the revenge of Hashem [God]” must “come down very, very harsh” on Europe and America because they are “all part of Edom” and “they destroyed the Second Temple.”

Do you think a god is really doing this to America and Europe and that the process is therefore inevitable?

Or is it simply men and women carrying out a plan?

If the latter, whose plan?