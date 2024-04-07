Playback speed
Share post
They will cut power and internet to kill and create chaos: analyst

Matthew Tower says [redacted] will likely blame Iran or Russia in a false flag attack (Updated 4/7/24)
James Hill, MD
Apr 07, 2024
43
Reinette Senum’s Substack has a potentially important interview with Matthew Tower (video excerpted above) on plans by [redacted] military intelligence to shut off electric power and internet access across America and Europe for at least 10 days, starting possibly around the solar eclipse of April 8, 2024.

[Redacted] and US officials will blame it on Iran, Russia, China, ISIS, or Al-Qaeda, claims Tower.

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express
If the Lights Go Dark, Call Out the CIA & the State of Israel
I urge you to pay close attention and be open-minded regarding the following information, as it contains a critical warning that could impact us all. While I typically focus on solutions rather than spreading fear, the current geopolitical climate demands our attention. Recent events, including the ongoing crisis in Gaza, the…
a month ago · 108 likes · 194 comments · Reinette Senum

Tower says [redacted] runs the US, in part through control of the CIA, Congress, and president, and has done so at least since JFK’s assassination.

Matthew Tower:

I'm here to warn everybody that [redacted], along with its affiliated subservient organizations like the CIA, is about to knock out power and internet completely through the US and Europe on April 8th, simultaneous with the eclipse or around the timing of the eclipse.

They're gonna knock out power and internet. It's gonna be down for at least 10 days.

So please be prepared with food and water. Anything you could possibly need for a continuous outage of power and internet.

And when the power and internet come on, what they're going to do is blame it on someone else, whoever they want in their crosshairs.

This is a false flag.

A false flag is an event or an action that causes damage [and] is blamed on a different party than the one who did it.

In other words, if they say Iran did it, Russia did it, China did it, they're pointing to the flag of a different country, but really [redacted] and the CIA have run our country ever since they killed JFK on November 22nd, 1963.

When they do this big event, it's gonna cause a tremendous amount of chaos.

People are going to die. There's going to be social conflict, social unrest.

The illegal immigrants who they brought here intentionally, they — [redacted] and the CIA — flooded our country with these illegal immigrants, many who are so-called military age men.

United States will be finished in two years: illegal migrant gangsters

United States will be finished in two years: illegal migrant gangsters

James Hill, MD
·
September 21, 2022
There's going to be a lot of chaos involving that.

But when the power and internet come back on, the most important thing is [redacted] and the CIA did it.

Do not believe any of the lies.

If Defense Department runs the Covid injection operation, who runs them?

If Defense Department runs the Covid injection operation, who runs them?

James Hill, MD
·
April 9, 2023
Just like they lied about Osama Bin Laden. They lied about Lee Harvey Oswald. They lied about October 7th, 2023, with the Hamas situation.

Don't believe any of the lies about who’s done it. The answer is [redacted] and the CIA did it.

And for those of you who are new to the idea of [redacted] running our country, … [redacted] is giving orders to all of the US puppet politicians to vote in favor of arms for [redacted].

[Redacted] controls Covid injections and much of the opposition: researchers

[Redacted] controls Covid injections and much of the opposition: researchers

James Hill, MD
·
Jan 18
So this is not a decision being made by a democratic country. We don't live in a democracy.

It's not a decision being made by representatives of the people. It's a decision that is being made by puppets of [redacted] who are completely under control through bribery, blackmail, and threats.

Covid injection mandaters act for [redacted] rather than Americans or Europeans: analyst

Covid injection mandaters act for [redacted] rather than Americans or Europeans: analyst

James Hill, MD
·
April 19, 2023
A lot of them know about [redacted]’s many assassinations against politicians around the world, especially JFK. That's the most important one.

And so they know they can't get out of line, or they're in danger. So they have to go along to get along.

They're afraid for their lives. So they just keep doing this crazy arming of [redacted].

So then if you think these people who are under [redacted]’s control are going to keep you safe, no, it's the opposite.

They have no choice [but] to go along with the agenda.

