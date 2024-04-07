They will cut power and internet to kill and create chaos: analyst

Reinette Senum’s Substack has a potentially important interview with Matthew Tower (video excerpted above) on plans by [redacted] military intelligence to shut off electric power and internet access across America and Europe for at least 10 days, starting possibly around the solar eclipse of April 8, 2024.

[Redacted] and US officials will blame it on Iran, Russia, China, ISIS, or Al-Qaeda, claims Tower.

Tower says [redacted] runs the US, in part through control of the CIA, Congress, and president, and has done so at least since JFK’s assassination.

Matthew Tower:

I'm here to warn everybody that [redacted], along with its affiliated subservient organizations like the CIA, is about to knock out power and internet completely through the US and Europe on April 8th, simultaneous with the eclipse or around the timing of the eclipse. They're gonna knock out power and internet. It's gonna be down for at least 10 days. So please be prepared with food and water. Anything you could possibly need for a continuous outage of power and internet. And when the power and internet come on, what they're going to do is blame it on someone else, whoever they want in their crosshairs. This is a false flag. A false flag is an event or an action that causes damage [and] is blamed on a different party than the one who did it.

In other words, if they say Iran did it, Russia did it, China did it, they're pointing to the flag of a different country, but really [redacted] and the CIA have run our country ever since they killed JFK on November 22nd, 1963. When they do this big event, it's gonna cause a tremendous amount of chaos. People are going to die. There's going to be social conflict, social unrest. The illegal immigrants who they brought here intentionally, they — [redacted] and the CIA — flooded our country with these illegal immigrants, many who are so-called military age men.

There's going to be a lot of chaos involving that. But when the power and internet come back on, the most important thing is [redacted] and the CIA did it. Do not believe any of the lies.

Just like they lied about Osama Bin Laden. They lied about Lee Harvey Oswald. They lied about October 7th, 2023, with the Hamas situation. Don't believe any of the lies about who’s done it. The answer is [redacted] and the CIA did it. And for those of you who are new to the idea of [redacted] running our country, … [redacted] is giving orders to all of the US puppet politicians to vote in favor of arms for [redacted].

So this is not a decision being made by a democratic country. We don't live in a democracy. It's not a decision being made by representatives of the people. It's a decision that is being made by puppets of [redacted] who are completely under control through bribery, blackmail, and threats.

A lot of them know about [redacted]’s many assassinations against politicians around the world, especially JFK. That's the most important one. And so they know they can't get out of line, or they're in danger. So they have to go along to get along. They're afraid for their lives. So they just keep doing this crazy arming of [redacted]. So then if you think these people who are under [redacted]’s control are going to keep you safe, no, it's the opposite. They have no choice [but] to go along with the agenda.

