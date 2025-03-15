Trump punishes “antisemitic” speech at colleges, turns blind eye to antiwhite violence and discrimination

President Trump is going after universities for supposed “antisemitism” but fails to mention harsh bias exhibited for years in American schools against non-[redacted] White people.

On March 14, 2025, Middle East Eye reported:

The Trump administration has issued nine demands to Columbia University before it will discuss lifting the cancellation of $400m in federal funding, according to a letter sent to the university's interim president, Katrina Armstrong. According to the letter, the Trump administration has demanded the university adopt the controversial International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which academics and members of the Jewish community criticised as conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism.

To the extent Trump‘s actions stop violence and harassment of students, everyone welcomes them.

But to the extent they restrict free speech based on a speaker’s viewpoint, they are illegal.

The US Supreme Court ruled in Rosenberger v. Rector and Visitors of the University of Virginia (1995) that viewpoint-based restrictions based on a particular belief system are unlawful as an “egregious form of content discrimination.”

Stefanik goes further

UN ambassador and former congresswoman Elise Stefanik says “hate will not be tolerated on American campuses” in an apparent trashing of the First Amendment, but only for speech critical of [redacted] people or policies.

Stefanik’s position makes sense when you realize she says [redacted] was “chosen by God” to own land and presumably receive other special treatment because mythical stories in the Bible say so.

Noem elevates one group above all

This posture is similar to that of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who as South Dakota governor decreed that criticism of [redacted] is illegal because they are “God’s Chosen People.”

Noem implies goyim (non-[redacted] people) are not chosen by God and are therefore less deserving of the privileges and abridgments of others’ legal rights “God’s Chosen” are entitled to receive.

Despite special treatment demanded for [redacted] at universities, Candace Owens says White people including students were not protected from Black Lives Matter (BLM) and antifa violence in 2020-21, with no arrests made of BLM attackers on school campuses.

That might be because BLM and antifa are alleged [redacted] intelligence operations.

Owens also explains [redacted] controls passage of “hate speech” and antiboycott laws in the U.S., with a foreign leader acting like “a gangster” in pummeling Americans’ First Amendment freedoms of speech and association (video above at 4:00).

It’s critical to recognize the war on White people, argues Daniel Concannon:

Antiwhite propaganda has pervaded America for many years, say critics, perhaps explaining why vicious nonwhites are rewarded, or at least often not punished, for ganging up on White children and brutally beating or killing them.

