Trump delivers coded message he will eliminate millions of Americans: analyst

How many world leaders adhere to these ideas?
James Hill, MD
Sep 24, 2024
∙ Paid
A Kabbalah Judaism researcher says Donald Trump is signaling to [redacted] he will kill non-[redacted] Americans in fulfillment of messianic “prophecy” if he is elected president again.

Now supposedly marked prophetically as a bondslave, Trump can fulfill this promise in multiple ways:

  1. sending millions of young Americans to die in war against Russia, Iran, and China;

  2. promoting mandated injections like he did for Covid shots and ignoring their harms;

  3. allowing many invaders to stay in America to harm citizens; and

  4. executing Americans for broadly and vaguely defined “antisemitism” that includes First Amendment-protected speech.

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggest all or most in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

Also, the premise of this article does not suggest Kamala Harris would be better than Trump for America. She would almost certainly be worse.

Here are indications Trump will go along with a [redacted] military intelligence plan to eradicate Americans, especially White people of European descent:

Death penalty for expansively defined “antisemitism”

Trump’s 2003 book “The Way to the Top” says he learned Kabbalah from Eitan Yardeni.

Trump always focuses on helping Blacks, Hispanics, and [redacted], never Whites or Asians

