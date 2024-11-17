Trump SecDef pick Pete Hegseth to base US war policy on deadly “end times” myths

Researcher Adam Green reveals Fox News “analyst” and Donald Trump’s defense secretary appointee Pete Hegseth is a “[redacted]-first sellout,” “war hawk,” “neocon,” and “Third Temple cultist” who “wants war with Iran and Russia.”

Hegseth says he is a Christian who believes Jesus will “return” once the “Third Temple” is built where the Dome of the Rock, also called the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, now sits on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem.

(Never mind that historians like Richard Carrier have found no substantial evidence Jesus ever existed or that any Bible stories are true.)

Trump and many congress members also say they want to build the Third Temple.

These architectural ambitions could be harmless enough, like constructing a Methodist kindergarten, except religious authorities claim that when the Third Temple is built, the Messiah (Moshiach) will come and enslave or kill all gentiles.

Hegseth and Messianic rabbis like Jonathan Cahn say they believe this messiah will be Jesus, who will “rapture” believers into the sky “to meet Him in the air.”

Others including some Orthodox Jews say the messiah will be someone else, not Jesus.

Regardless, around when the messiah presents himself to the world, a massive war will kill two-thirds of the world’s population, rabbis tell us.

Preachers like Cahn and John Hagee (video below) urge us to welcome these wars while detachedly munching popcorn, on the grounds the ensuing destruction is inevitable fulfillment of “prophecies.”

There’s not a thing we can do about it, they insist.

This predicted killing of billions is referred to by various terms including:

the war of Gog and Magog;

destroying Edom, Esau, and Amalek;

Esau (Europe and America) versus Ishmael (Eurasia, Arabs, and Muslims); and

Behemoth (East) versus Leviathan (West).

Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi (video below) says war between America and Russia could start soon after Trump takes office in January 2025.

Judge Andrew Napolitano tells Gerald Celente (video below) that Hegseth is spectacularly unqualified to be defense secretary, lacking any strategic reasoning, management skills, or empathy.

Judge Napolitano says Hegseth and fellow [redacted]-first Trump designees Marco Rubio (Secretary of State) and Mike Huckabee (US Ambassador to Israel) “will bring us to World War 3.”

Of Hegseth’s plan for a military apocalypse, rabbis like Michael Danielov (video below) say the Torah and Talmud predict Persia (now represented by Russia and Iran) will defeat Rome (today’s Europe and America).

Trump has threatened Iran and seems primed to go to war with them.

Philip Giraldi notes:

Perhaps the most demented of [Trump’s appointees] is also is the individual in the most potentially threatening position, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Hegseth is a journalist with FOX news with one observer noting that he has never managed any organization larger than his three wives and five children prior to his upgrade to the $1 trillion budgeted 2.9 million Pentagon employees. Even by Christian Zionist standards, he might well be considered to be an extremist. An excerpt from Hegseth’s book, American Crusade, Our Fight to Stay Free (2020) includes: “Simply put: if you don’t understand why Israel matters and why it is so central to the story of Western civilization — with America being its greatest manifestation — then you don’t live in history. “America’s story is inextricably linked to Judeo-Christian history and the modern state of Israel. “You can love America without loving Israel but that tells me your knowledge of the Bible and Western civilization is woefully incomplete. … “If you love America, you should love Israel. We share history, we share faith, and we share freedom. We love free people, free expression, and free markets.”

Hegseth: Let me send your kids to war to come home in body bags and ashtrays