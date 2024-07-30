Playback speed
Share post
Two “miracles” or zero for Trump?

“Ear injury” hoax under fire
James Hill, MD
Jul 30, 2024
17
Transcript

Now we’re asked to believe Trump’s ear “healing” back to perfectly normal just two weeks following an alleged gunshot wound is a “miracle,” just as was the ear’s “piercing” itself, which supposedly fulfilled “prophecy” in marking the former president as a “bondslave.”

(Top video by MeidasTouch)

Yesterday I noted in response to this comment:

Exactly; [Trump’s apparently bloodless] hand and shirt are giveaways.

Look at his ear 14 days after the “shooting”: https://x.com/owenbenjamin/status/1817415695334056037

Some are saying it was a first “miracle” only his ear was hit and a second “miracle” it healed so fast and completely.

Funny how those two “miracles” are indistinguishable from not being hit at all.

17 Comments
