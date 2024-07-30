Two “miracles” or zero for Trump?

Now we’re asked to believe Trump’s ear “healing” back to perfectly normal just two weeks following an alleged gunshot wound is a “miracle,” just as was the ear’s “piercing” itself, which supposedly fulfilled “prophecy” in marking the former president as a “bondslave.”

(Top video by MeidasTouch)

Yesterday I noted in response to this comment:

Exactly; [Trump’s apparently bloodless] hand and shirt are giveaways.

Look at his ear 14 days after the “shooting”: https://x.com/owenbenjamin/status/1817415695334056037

Some are saying it was a first “miracle” only his ear was hit and a second “miracle” it healed so fast and completely.

Funny how those two “miracles” are indistinguishable from not being hit at all.