Seven signs Trump’s assassination attempt was faked

Donald Trump’s assassination attempt appears to have been staged to increase his popularity and appear to “fulfill prophecy,” especially among the 250 million religious Americans who say things like:

Trump’s missed bullet was a miracle that shows God chose him and wants him elected again!

This implies Trump and some in the Secret Service were in on the plan, and alleged shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks (or whoever was on the roof with a rifle) was a patsy who likely shot blanks while a second shooter fired real bullets at people in the bleachers.

Politicians and media have you assume without question Trump narrowly escaped death when a bullet hit his ear, and the only questions they force your focus on are (1) whether the Secret Service’s “failures” were negligent or intentional; and (2) what kind of “White domestic terrorist” Crooks must be, so they can advance more antiwhite and antigun legislation.

Remember, these people lie to you constantly and cannot be trusted.

(Top video by Tim Truth.)

Of this plan, Miriam AF writes:

Many people have been predicting for years there would be a fake assassination attempt on Trump, and here it is. And how do we know it's fake? Because if you're a real threat to the establishment and they want to assassinate you, they don't just "attempt" it (see the fate of true political hero, John Magufuli, late President of Tanzania, who told his people Covid was a hoax and warned them not to take the vaccine. Contrast that to Donald "father of the vaccine" Trump...). The purpose of the fake "assassination attempt" is so obvious that even normies can see it. "Oh well, that's massively bolstered his appeal and now he'll get elected," they're all saying. Yes. Exactly. That's the point of it. It's called a publicity stunt and high-level politicians act them out all the time. The "shooter" is - as they always are in these faked, staged events - a 'lone wolf' patsy, who the press already, miraculously, has detailed biographical information about, including the knowledge that he "once donated to Biden's campaign". Conveniently, said "shooter" is now dead. So this event is perfectly curated to ignite the already very heated tensions between Democrats and Republicans to absolute boiling point, enabling Republicans to "prove" that Democrats are unstable violent killers (just as Democrats attempt to "prove" this about Republicans every time an alleged far-right extremist supposedly shoots up a school etc). The good thing about events like this is that they are very revealing litmus tests that allow us to identify who's an honest, reliable commentator and who's not. Anyone high-profile taking this "assassination attempt" seriously and telling us it's "proof" of just how threatened the establishment / Democrats / random 20-year-olds are by Trump is just playing into the performative Punch 'n' Judy political theatre and working to keep you neutralised by platforming people like Trump as real opposition. At the very least, these kind of commentators are guilty of gullibility and still, after all this time, not grasping how the world stage really works and that - when sensationalist global events are literally performed on a stage by actors, they're probably not real.

Signs

“Miracle” fantasy

You’re told Trump’s supposed ear graze is a “miracle” resulting from his turning his head at just the right moment for “the bullet” to miss his head.

In fact, miracles — defined as suspension of laws of physics or biology — have never been shown to exist.

Just like angels, devils, ghosts, goblins, ESP, telekinesis, mental telepathy, psychics, and astrology, no alleged supernatural phenomenon has ever had a shred of real evidence proffered for its legitimacy.

Anyone who could present solid evidence of a miracle would surely win the Nobel Prize in physics or chemistry. Why hasn’t this ever happened?

Using magical thinking and ignorant of probability and statistics, many Americans are quick to conclude Trump’s “ear piercing” was “divine intervention,” a miracle bestowed by “God.”

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders reinforces this myth:

So does congressman and former US Army sniper Cory Mills (R-FL):

Scientifically, a bullet nicking Trump’s ear and missing his head should instead be viewed as an event so improbable — having perhaps a one in one quadrillion (1E-15) chance of occurring — it is virtually impossible.

Furthermore, when one considers Trump’s head not moving with the alleged bullet impact and his ear not bleeding much or showing signs of a skin tear, the odds fall squarely to zero.

Trump’s ear did not bleed enough to be real

The human ear is highly vascular and bleeds prodigiously when cut.

Trump had relatively little blood on his ear and no sign of active bleeding despite no one compressing his “wound” during the event.

In addition, the top video shows his right hand had no blood on it when he touched his ear immediately after the alleged hit, though this alone is not conclusive because perhaps the purported bleeding had not started yet.

But here is Trump’s seemingly blood-free right hand and clean white shirt when he stood back up:

No skin break on Trump’s ear

If a bullet hit Trump’s ear, there would have been a laceration, perforation, or partial amputation of it.

There was no sign of this in photos or videos.

How they did the ear trick

It’s plausible Trump had a tiny radiofrequency (RF) receiver attached to the back of his right ear to provide a mild electric shock at the precise instant they would claim a bullet whizzed by his head.

That way, Trump could be prompted to appear suddenly irritated and grab the ear with his hand at the correct moment.

Trump’s head did not move on “impact”

Trump was supposedly shot with an AR-15 rifle.

Yet, as shown in the top video, his head remained motionless with the “hit” to his ear.

A standard AR-15 bullet carries approximately 1300 ft-lbs of kinetic energy, and high-velocity AR-15 bullets have kinetic energies over 2,500 ft-lbs (source).

There is no way a bullet having this amount of energy could have even touched Trump’s ear without his head moving in response, whether by impact or reflex.

(For more, see this comment.)

“Shooter” was not killed until after firing multiple shots

Spoofing the event can explain why the alleged shooter was not killed until after reportedly firing 5-8 shots, likely blanks.

They needed to make it look like “the shooter” caused Trump’s ear “injury,” and this could not have happened if the Secret Service killed the shooter before these shots were fired.

Staging fits religious psyop

In the 2022 video below, Adam Green and Donnie Darkened discuss how Trump might return to the presidency in 2024 after an alleged assassination attempt including a head wound that heals, all to “fulfill prophecy.”

Right ear piercing is a [redacted] sign of servitude

Researchers say there is religious significance in piercing the right ear, as described below.

Also see this article.

Conclusion

Past [redacted] intelligence operations that killed or conned Americans — like 9/11, Covid, and the Kennedy assassinations — had false cover stories that were at least superficially feasible.

Today, many citizens seem convinced Trump’s “ear grazing” and “miracles” in general — impossible by definition — must be accepted as “news” and “facts.”

Does believing religious myths not give the myth makers control over you?

Support this work.