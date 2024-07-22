Will Trump’s religious “anointing” hoax make people forget his promotion of Covid shots?

Support this work.
Many people are upset Donald Trump still recommends Covid shots, reportedly associated with significant deaths and disability.
After 14 Americans suffered deadly brain clots, “father of the vaccine” Trump says J&J’s Covid jab should not have been paused
Trump’s apparently staged “ear piercing miracle,” however, has evidently convinced some that “God” wants them to ignore Trump’s alleged poison promotion and vote for him anyway.
As reported in 2022, researchers found grounds to expect a hoax would be foisted on Americans to persuade many to believe Trump fulfills Bible “prophecy,” while instead he will deliver many citizens to their deaths during his second administration.
They’ll use Trump to stage a “second coming of messiah” hoax to destroy America: researcher
An analyst on X remarked that Trump’s staged “shooting” was actually a [redacted] ritual.
The researcher opines:
For the elite [redacted], who own and control global media and finance, this event served as confirmation of Trump's bondage to them.
His ear was pierced as part of a deal where he capitulates to them; a deal that required him to undergo the bondslave ritual.
This is a spiritual commitment from Trump that he is now their property, and he will carry out their agenda to the T.
To the goyim public, the event serves as a "building of the legend" type psy-op to create the image of an "Orange Jesus" who was "saved by divine intervention" and who now has "the mandate of heaven."
In this way, the willing bondslave Trump, who sold himself, his family, and his nation to the Pharisees, will now be propelled to power by the very same sheeple whom he intends to slaughter on behalf of his owners in his coming administration.
Rather evil, when you think about it.
For me it’s clear now that Trump “made a deal,” and what a deal it was.
He has completely and utterly sold himself and his nation to the Pharisees for a few shekels and ephemeral power, and the people have been completely hoodwinked.
What’s in store for America (and the world) as a result of this deal, one can only dread.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to James Hill MD’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.