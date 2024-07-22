Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Will Trump’s religious “anointing” hoax make people forget his promotion of Covid shots?

Researchers say Trump’s “gunshot ear piercing” was a bondslave ritual sealing his commitment to [redacted] to enslave and kill Americans
James Hill, MD
Jul 22, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Support this work.

Many people are upset Donald Trump still recommends Covid shots, reportedly associated with significant deaths and disability.

After 14 Americans suffered deadly brain clots, “father of the vaccine” Trump says J&J’s Covid jab should not have been paused

After 14 Americans suffered deadly brain clots, “father of the vaccine” Trump says J&J’s Covid jab should not have been paused

James Hill, MD
·
June 6, 2022
Read full story

Trump’s apparently staged “ear piercing miracle,” however, has evidently convinced some that “God” wants them to ignore Trump’s alleged poison promotion and vote for him anyway.

Seven signs Trump’s assassination attempt was faked

James Hill, MD
·
Jul 17
Seven signs Trump’s assassination attempt was faked

(This article is being updated as new information comes in.) Donald Trump’s assassination attempt appears to have been staged to increase his popularity and appear to “fulfill prophecy,” especially among the 250 million religious Americans who say things like:

Read full story
Trump sold out America by promoting Covid shots: analyst

Trump sold out America by promoting Covid shots: analyst

James Hill, MD
·
Feb 14
Read full story

As reported in 2022, researchers found grounds to expect a hoax would be foisted on Americans to persuade many to believe Trump fulfills Bible “prophecy,” while instead he will deliver many citizens to their deaths during his second administration.

They’ll use Trump to stage a “second coming of messiah” hoax to destroy America: researcher

They’ll use Trump to stage a “second coming of messiah” hoax to destroy America: researcher

James Hill, MD
·
August 18, 2022
Read full story

An analyst on X remarked that Trump’s staged “shooting” was actually a [redacted] ritual.

The researcher opines:

For the elite [redacted], who own and control global media and finance, this event served as confirmation of Trump's bondage to them.

His ear was pierced as part of a deal where he capitulates to them; a deal that required him to undergo the bondslave ritual.

This is a spiritual commitment from Trump that he is now their property, and he will carry out their agenda to the T.

To the goyim public, the event serves as a "building of the legend" type psy-op to create the image of an "Orange Jesus" who was "saved by divine intervention" and who now has "the mandate of heaven."

In this way, the willing bondslave Trump, who sold himself, his family, and his nation to the Pharisees, will now be propelled to power by the very same sheeple whom he intends to slaughter on behalf of his owners in his coming administration.

Rather evil, when you think about it.

For me it’s clear now that Trump “made a deal,” and what a deal it was.

He has completely and utterly sold himself and his nation to the Pharisees for a few shekels and ephemeral power, and the people have been completely hoodwinked.

What’s in store for America (and the world) as a result of this deal, one can only dread.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to James Hill MD’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

James Hill MD’s Newsletter
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
Musings on medicine and current events
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Hill, MD
Recent Episodes
Seven signs Trump’s assassination attempt was faked
  James Hill, MD
Foreign invasion of the West is a [redacted] military intelligence operation: analysts
  James Hill, MD
Naomi Wolf and Alex Jones insist wipeout of Americans and Europeans by injections and invaders “is not about race”
  James Hill, MD
Official admits US State Department is replacing White Americans with criminal migrants
  James Hill, MD
Will the coming male draft leave American women with millions of invader soldiers?
  James Hill, MD
Tucker Carlson’s live tour: blow $1,500 for a ticket to sit there and be lied to
  James Hill, MD
Attacks on Western birth rates
  James Hill, MD