Official admits US State Department is replacing White Americans with criminal migrants

Why are they doing this to our country? (Updated 6/23/24)
James Hill, MD
Jun 22, 2024
7
Project Veritas reports:

Key quotes:

“The truth is they want to change the demographics of the United States [away from a White majority].” – Consular Officer, U.S. State Department

“I wish people knew we were letting in criminals [to the United States] daily.” – Consular Officer, U.S. State Department

“Migrants are coming from elsewhere, like Venezuela. So we’re like, this [the Root Causes Strategy] doesn’t solve that problem.” – Dan Fitzgerald, Country Coordinator U.S. State Department

“It looks bad for any administration because no one solves migration… it’s like the end all, be all, kill pill for politics.”- Dan Fitzgerald, Country Coordinator U.S. State Department

In a third video in a series investigating the U.S. State Department, officials provide an inside look at the Biden Administration’s disastrous handling of the mass illegal immigration crisis, and even provide a [reason] why the Southern Border has been left wide open – to change the population demographics of the United States.

Why doesn’t Secretary of State Antony Blinken stop this?

How about Biden?

Why is Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas forcing our borders to stay open, permitting American citizens to be harmed by drug cartels, terrorists, and other violent illegals?

Who is doing this to Americans?

Many have no idea powerful groups hate White people in America and Europe and want to see them gone.

It becomes clearer once you realize Covid lockdowns, masking, and injections are a [redacted] intelligence operation, according to an NIH insider, and that the Covid spike protein encoded by the shots has the highest binding affinity for ACE2 receptor gene variants occurring most frequently in non-[redacted] White people.

Since the 1930s, many [redacted] authors have written books brainwashing the public to believe non-[redacted] White people are inherently evil and must be eliminated.

And [redacted] activists say they are eager for replacement of Whites by illegal migrants.

You’re told by leaders like American Federation of Teachers boss Randy Weingarten to rejoice when White children are replaced by nonwhites and that they must wear harmful masks and take dozens of injections having toxic ingredients and hidden safety data to attend school.

