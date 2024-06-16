Playback speed
Will the coming male draft leave American women with millions of invader soldiers?

And will the planned female draft hand children over to illegal migrant child abusers? (Updated 6/17/24)
James Hill, MD
Jun 16, 2024
5
The US House of Representatives passed a bill on June 14 requiring automatic registration of men 18-26 for the Selective Service, enabling them to be drafted into the military, as the video above notes, and possibly compelled to take disabling injections.

If young American men are pulled away from their families, women will be less protected against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s army of 45 million illegals, 30 million of which have invaded so far under Biden’s administration, according to former Customs and Border Protection agent JJ Carrell:

Apparently, illegals don’t need to register for the draft.

They get to stay back with the women and children while American men go off to war.

Some might tell you this situation is terrific.

Others, not so much.

American women are next up for draft, says US Senate Armed Services Committee

If women are called away by the military to die in Ukraine or Iran, will their kids be left with the border-invading soldiers already here? Or with child protective services?

Leaders do little when illegals harm kids

Many illegal migrants commit crimes against children, and AIPAC-funded politicians and Soros-appointed prosecutors are often lax about it.

They’re doing this in Europe too.

Why should Americans be sent to die in Ukraine’s war against Russia?

No one has articulated why we must send young American men and women to fight and die for Zelensky, Biden, Nuland, and Blinken in a “brother war” between Ukrainians and Russians, two largely identical ethnic groups.

But some people sure seem happy about this:

Brother war celebration

James Hill, MD
·
July 11, 2022
Brother war celebration

Without context, the story here seems unclear. Ukrainian president Zelensky previously considered Russians and Ukrainians to be ethnic and cultural “brothers.” In the video below, he says: Russia and Ukraine are brotherly people. … We are one color, one blood. We understand each other, irrespective of language.

Read full story

Is the war about killing White people?

Appears in episode
James Hill, MD
