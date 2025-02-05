Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova have done a great service to the world in summarizing evidence Covid and its associated lockdowns, social distancing, masking, and injections are a military operation.

They note these military procedures were coordinated at least by the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy.

These happen to be countries where Europeans live and are primarily targeted for elimination by their leaders through injections, antiwhite propaganda, and border invasions, find researchers.

Debbie and Sasha:

It is crucially important to understand that Covid was a globally coordinated response, based on legal frameworks intended for biodefense/biowarfare situations. The attack that initiated the global Covid response could have been real, perceived or invented – regardless of the trigger, the lockdown-until-vaccine paradigm originated in the military/intelligence biodefense playbook, not in any scientifically based or epidemiologically established public health plan. This means that nothing about the response – masking, distancing, lockdowns, vaccines – was part of a public health plan to respond to a disease outbreak. Rather, every aspect of the response was intended to induce public panic in order to gain compliance with biodefense operations, culminating with the injection of unregulated mRNA products, which were legally treated as biodefense military countermeasures (MCMs), into billions of human beings [emphasis added].

This vital information accords with the evidence.

A couple of things in the article stand out, however.

Why ignore other spike protein shots?

It’s unclear why Debbie and Sasha don’t mention Covid DNA vaccines (by AstraZenica and Johnson & Johnson), which, like the mRNA injections (by Pfizer and Moderna) they do discuss, encode the toxic full-length spike protein and are associated with harms such as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a life-threatening brain blood clot President Trump said the world should ignore.

Update 2/6/25:

Sasha pointed out her post includes a section stating a “pharmaceutical executive [from AstraZenica] was caught on tape saying that the U.S. Department of Defense called to inform him ‘that the newly discovered Sars-2 virus posed a national security threat.’”

That executive’s taped statement is featured in a video in Sasha’s article.

My observation above about DNA injections is not meant to imply Sasha’s article did not include the AstraZenica executive’s statement, but that the article covers “injection of unregulated mRNA products” under the section heading “why this information is crucial” and omits mention of the DNA shots.

My response to her comment is here.

Who runs the program?

Sasha and Debbie say they haven’t figured certain things out yet:

Who ordered and directed these operations? Who benefited from them? Who was and still is covering them up? We have been investigating these questions for the last several years, and we hope many who read this will join us moving forward.

These questions have already been answered, says an NIH whistleblower who published a September 2022 paper revealing [redacted] military intelligence runs the Covid operation, including broader plans to disable, kill, and sterilize many with bioweapon injections.

Furthermore, [redacted] intelligence runs the US Defense Department and deceives America into wars not in its national interest, according to US Army Retired General Wesley Clark and others.

This is evidently also true for mandatory Covid injections for all US military personnel, again against America’s interest.

[Redacted] intelligence also runs the CIA and FBI and has conducted operations such as the USS Liberty, Kennedy assassinations, mass shootings to disarm Americans, and 9/11, report analysts.

When RFK Jr. says “the CIA” killed his father (senator RFK Sr.) and uncle (president JFK), he’s actually covering for [redacted], claims researcher Laurent Guyenot PhD.

As noted in this article:

Thus it appears those who mandate injections are acting in [redacted]’s interest, not your family’s.

In view of the many limited hangouts apparently concealing aspects of the Covid operation, researchers like Sasha and Debbie provide important information hard to find elsewhere.

But there might be things they can’t tell you.

