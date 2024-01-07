Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joins the ranks of Drs. Drew, McCullough, Malone, Malhotra, Makary, Kulldorf, Bhattacharya, and Atlas in apparently telling us to “move along” and not investigate or punish anyone for deaths and disability associated with Covid shots, masks, and lockdowns.

RFK Jr.:

[W]e need to avoid the toxic quagmire of retribution and blame and focus on ensuring this never happens again.

Clean up the regulatory agencies, get corporate money out of public health, and guarantee free, open, uncensored public and scientific discourse.