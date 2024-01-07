RFK Jr. says don’t blame anyone for Covid injection harms
It’s time to get over it, asserts presidential candidate in unison with other leaders (Updated 8/22/24)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joins the ranks of Drs. Drew, McCullough, Malone, Malhotra, Makary, Kulldorf, Bhattacharya, and Atlas in apparently telling us to “move along” and not investigate or punish anyone for deaths and disability associated with Covid shots, masks, and lockdowns.
[W]e need to avoid the toxic quagmire of retribution and blame and focus on ensuring this never happens again.
Clean up the regulatory agencies, get corporate money out of public health, and guarantee free, open, uncensored public and scientific discourse.
(h/t: Sage Hana)
This is consistent with [redacted] military intelligence’s alleged influence over many prominent Covid “opposition” leaders, the US Department of Defense, virtually all American politicians, and the bioweapon operation overall, including the development and deployment of injections globally and their brutal coercion.
Rather despicable, really.
We have the bodycount of a World War, already.
A slaughter of innocents.
And Billions more probably to follow in the next decade.
This is not what Jesus was all about with turning the other cheek.
This is another layer of The Monster seeking to get away with democide.
And succeeding.
Peace.
They tried to kill us with the covid death shots.
No f'ing way am I gonna forget about it.