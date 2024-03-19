White replacement in America and Europe

In the video above, Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and President Joe Biden in 2022 say the replacement we see today of Europeans living in America is a “false theory” and a “lie.”

Here Biden contradicts his own declaration in 2017 (video above at 0:40) that White people’s becoming a minority in America due to ”an unrelenting stream of immigration, nonstop,” is “not a bad thing” and is ”a source of our strength.”

Can you trust what either of these men say?

Remember, they both pushed Americans to take Covid injections researchers say are ethnically targeting and have caused at least 17 million excess deaths globally so far, according to Denis Rancourt’s analysis.

Jonathan Greenblatt (video above):

A writer named Renaud Camus wrote a book, and he called it The Great Replacement Theory. And it was this idea that a cabal of [redacted] are bringing in, flooding France and Europe with immigrants from North Africa and the Middle East in order to extinguish the White race. The belief is that Black people, Latino immigrants, particularly from Mexico, or Muslim people are being imported into the U.S. to again change the demographics of the country in order to change the electorate and perpetrate this notion of White genocide.

For historical perspective, here was London in the 1950s:

And here is London in 2024, where White people fear rape gangs and are thrown in prison for two years for objecting to their demographic replacement or making a sticker that says, “It’s OK to be White.”

Relentless antiwhite propaganda pervades news, entertainment, and academia.

People are expected to rejoice, or at least not care, when White people are harmed or killed.

Analysts say the US government pays criminal invaders to replace the White American population, who are denied hiring, advancement, and top university admissions at every turn, thanks to discriminatory policies of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory (CRT).

Who is running this operation?