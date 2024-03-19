Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
9
9

White replacement in America and Europe

Joe Biden says it’s a “lie” but also “a source of our strength” and “not a bad thing” (Updated 2/17/25)
James Hill, MD
Mar 19, 2024
∙ Paid
9
9
Share

In the video above, Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and President Joe Biden in 2022 say the replacement we see today of Europeans living in America is a “false theory” and a “lie.”

Here Biden contradicts his own declaration in 2017 (video above at 0:40) that White people’s becoming a minority in America due to ”an unrelenting stream of immigration, nonstop,” is “not a bad thing” and is ”a source of our strength.”

Joe Biden 2013 speech foretells current foreign invasion of America

Joe Biden 2013 speech foretells current foreign invasion of America

James Hill, MD
·
December 26, 2023
Read full story

Can you trust what either of these men say?

Remember, they both pushed Americans to take Covid injections researchers say are ethnically targeting and have caused at least 17 million excess deaths globally so far, according to Denis Rancourt’s analysis.

ADL says don’t question your injections

ADL says don’t question your injections

James Hill, MD
·
October 20, 2023
Read full story

Jonathan Greenblatt (video above):

A writer named Renaud Camus wrote a book, and he called it The Great Replacement Theory.

And it was this idea that a cabal of [redacted] are bringing in, flooding France and Europe with immigrants from North Africa and the Middle East in order to extinguish the White race.

The belief is that Black people, Latino immigrants, particularly from Mexico, or Muslim people are being imported into the U.S. to again change the demographics of the country in order to change the electorate and perpetrate this notion of White genocide.

Pfizer targets White people, barring them from fellowships, selling jabs encoding European-focused spike protein

Pfizer targets White people, barring them from fellowships, selling jabs encoding European-focused spike protein

James Hill, MD
·
September 1, 2022
Read full story
Is White genocide happening?

Is White genocide happening?

James Hill, MD
·
August 10, 2023
Read full story

For historical perspective, here was London in the 1950s:

And here is London in 2024, where White people fear rape gangs and are thrown in prison for two years for objecting to their demographic replacement or making a sticker that says, “It’s OK to be White.”

“Disinformation” czar Jankowicz fawns over book by friend celebrating “inevitability of white genocide”

“Disinformation” czar Jankowicz fawns over book by friend celebrating “inevitability of white genocide”

James Hill, MD
·
May 8, 2022
Read full story

Relentless antiwhite propaganda pervades news, entertainment, and academia.

People are expected to rejoice, or at least not care, when White people are harmed or killed.

Analysts say the US government pays criminal invaders to replace the White American population, who are denied hiring, advancement, and top university admissions at every turn, thanks to discriminatory policies of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory (CRT).

United States will be finished in two years: illegal migrant gangsters

United States will be finished in two years: illegal migrant gangsters

James Hill, MD
·
September 21, 2022
Read full story
Are Mayorkas and Garland planning mass killing and looting of Americans by illegal migrants?

Are Mayorkas and Garland planning mass killing and looting of Americans by illegal migrants?

James Hill, MD
·
January 30, 2022
Read full story

Who is running this operation?

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to James Hill MD’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

James Hill MD’s Newsletter
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
Musings on medicine and current events
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Hill, MD
Recent Episodes
Did a “medical freedom” doctor become an assassin?
  James Hill, MD
Video added to post on Dr. Peter McCullough’s Covid “bioterrorism” reversal
  James Hill, MD
Dr. Peter McCullough’s colleague John Leake says gain-of-function virus research is just for “enriching people in the vaccine business,” not…
  James Hill, MD
Are Americans and Europeans headed for extermination as “Amalek“?
  James Hill, MD
Trump will Make Americans Replaced Again (MARA) with H-1B visas
Are some injections a time bomb?
  James Hill, MD
Hiding injection safety data destroys public trust
  James Hill, MD
Next NIH director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya says don’t “point the finger” at anyone for deadly Covid operation
  James Hill, MD