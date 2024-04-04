Playback speed
Would they really starve us to death?

Media tells you food price inflation is fixable only by central bank monetary policy, never mentioning nutrition supply chains being destroyed (Updated 4/5/24)
James Hill, MD
Apr 04, 2024
3
The article here observes some of the ongoing attacks on America’s and Europe’s food supplies.

[Redacted] military intelligence is running this, just as with 9/11, the Covid bioweapon, Black Lives Matter and antifa riots, and border invasions, say analysts.

It’s useful to understand who would wish to starve us, so we can resist instead of letting them get away with it as they’re currently doing by incinerating food factories, seizing farms, killing livestock and chickens, restricting meat and other protein sources from us for a climate scam, allowing Bill Gates and foreigners to control critical amounts of American farmland, killing White farmers in South Africa, and having media cover it all up.

Agent131711’s Substack
WORLDWIDE WAR ON FARMS: The Ultimate Attack on the Food Supply, in LOCKSTEP
By now, everyone has heard a little bit about farmers fighting the government, but I don’t think many of us realize just how severe the issue is; I didn’t, until I started looking into it, then spent 7 more hours obsessively digging. The attacks on farms, cattle ranches, and the food supply are worldwide, in…
Read more
a month ago · 108 likes · 29 comments · Agent131711

Peter St. Onge describes other pressures bankrupting US farmers:

[In March 2024] the USDA reported that the number of farms in America plunged by 140,000 in the last 5 years -- that's roughly 2,500 farms going bust every month.

They're mostly small farms, so farms earning below $50,000 dropped by almost 10%, while large farms -- those earning over a million -- actually grew by 36%.

So what's driving the great extinction? Simple: rising costs, falling revenue, and green mandates.

Profstonge Weekly
America's Farms are Getting Wiped Out
If you dream of escaping the cubicle and starting a farm, new data says America's farmers are getting wiped out. Leaving hollowed-out communities that rival the rust-belt. A few days ago the USDA reported that the number of farms in America plunged by 140,000 in the last 5 years -- that's roughly 2,500 farms going bust every month…
Read more
2 months ago · 145 likes · 32 comments · Peter St Onge
Your not resisting masking, vaccine mandates, and VaxPass hastens their next Holodomor to starve you

Your not resisting masking, vaccine mandates, and VaxPass hastens their next Holodomor to starve you

James Hill, MD
·
March 29, 2022
Read full story

In March 2022, Joe Biden announced “real” food shortages due to Russian sanctions and the Ukraine war, and climate czar John Kerry claimed “collapse” of food production could be caused by global warming, leading to mass migration of 100 million “climate refugees” (video below).

(Full video here.)

Digital “food passports” to be forced on you to ration nutrition during planned shortages blamed on Russian sanctions, climate hoax

Digital “food passports” to be forced on you to ration nutrition during planned shortages blamed on Russian sanctions, climate hoax

James Hill, MD
·
March 26, 2022
Read full story

In the video below, a gentleman connected to a [redacted] intelligence operation says 1.5 million refugees should now be shipped to Europe on top of the 100 million already sent there over the last decade and that millions of a certain ethnic group should “starve to death” as “revenge.”

James Hill, MD
