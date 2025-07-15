OpenAI founders Elon Musk and Sam Altman agree AI summaries, like this one of Doc Malik’s podcast, are “cool.”

Here’s an AI recap of my recent 2.5-hour conversation with Dr. Ahmad Malik on his podcast:

The conversation between Drs. Malik and Hill covers a wide range of interconnected topics, including censorship, hypocrisy in global conflicts, propaganda, vaccine skepticism, and influence of a group referred to as “redacted military intelligence.” The discussion reflects distrust of institutional narratives, drawing on personal experiences, research, and geopolitical analysis to argue that events like wars, the COVID-19 pandemic, and mass migration are orchestrated by powerful entities for control, resource extraction, or a one-world government agenda.

Doc Malik podcast (reupload) James Hill, MD · Jul 11 I had the pleasure recently of speaking with Dr. Ahamad Malik, a UK orthopedic surgeon who faced persecution during Covid for telling the truth and standing against mandates. Read full story

1. Censorship and Professional Repercussions Malik recounts being suspended from a private hospital after two [redacted] colleagues criticized his podcast with Ava Bartlett, who discussed Israeli officials’ calls for ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Despite no patient involvement and a five-month investigation clearing him, the hospital’s immediate suspension without due process ended his career, illustrating [redacted] power to ruin hard-won careers through weaponization of “antisemitism” accusations. Malik describes the ongoing stress of working under scrutiny, where minor mistakes or social media posts could trigger further punishment, calling the process itself the punishment. He shares his broader experience of being ostracized for questioning COVID-19 narratives, particularly vaccines, which led him to leave conventional medicine and start his podcast. Hill was suspended from Twitter for 16 months for citing peer-reviewed vaccine research, followed by shadow-banning that forced him into a small echo chamber and reduced his follower count and motivation to post. He discusses professional backlash suffered by others for questioning COVID-19 protocols and vaccine mandates, aligning with Malik’s experience of being silenced for dissenting views. He notes U.S. lawsuits where doctors have won against abrupt privilege revocations, though such battles are costly and often impractical. Broader Context: Both speakers argue that censorship targets professionals who challenge official narratives, particularly on vaccines, wars, or geopolitical issues. Malik urges prioritizing “team humanity” over tribalism, encouraging dissenters to speak out despite risks.

2. Hypocrisy and Double Standards in Global Conflicts Lebanon Pagers and Gaza: The speakers highlight hypocrisy in media and public reactions to violence, using the Lebanon exploding pagers incident as an example. Malik argues that if an Arab country conducted a similar attack killing Israeli soldiers and civilians, it would be condemned as terrorism, but Arab deaths (Muslim, Christian, Druze) are dismissed with sentiments like “they had it coming” or “they’re not like us,” reflecting ethnic superiority narratives.

Malik cites social media posts cheering such actions, calling them cowardly, while Hill references Florida Congressman Randy Fine’s inflammatory posts, including retweeting Gaza casualty images with approval and endorsing Trump’s call for Tehran’s evacuation with “bombs away.”

Derogation of Arabs/Muslims: Malik argues that media, particularly Hollywood since the 1980s, portrays Arabs and Muslims as “subhuman” (e.g., misogynistic, backward), justifying wars against them. He shares personal experiences of being stereotyped as a Muslim, despite rejecting organized religion, and emphasizes the humanity of Middle Eastern people. Malik compares this to “Nazi” propaganda against [redacted], noting a “complete flip” in targeting Palestinians. Hill criticizes Christian narratives framing wars as fulfilling biblical “prophecies,” encouraging passivity among believers. “Zionism” and “Antisemitism”: Malik cites Jewish Voice for Peace’s statement opposing Zionism as a 19th-century settler-colonial ideology, not Judaism, advocating for equality. Both speakers stress their love for Jewish and Israeli people, criticizing specific actions, not ethnicity. They argue that equating criticism of Zionism with antisemitism suppresses dissent, as seen in Malik’s suspension.

Video preview:

3. False Flags and War Justifications Historical Examples: The speakers discuss false flag operations to justify wars, citing the Lusitania (World War I), Pearl Harbor (World War II), Gulf of Tonkin (Vietnam), and 9/11 (Middle East wars). Malik’s X post argues that U.S. foreign policy is driven by AIPAC, lobbyists, and the “deep state,” not public will, with goals of global control and resource extraction. They reference the Project for a New American Century (PNAC), linked to Philip Zelikow, which called for a “new Pearl Harbor” before 9/11. Potential Iran War: Malik express concern about a staged attack (e.g., a dirty bomb in New York or sinking a U.S. ship like the Nimitz) to drag the U.S. into war with Iran, noting Netanyahu’s eagerness to involve the U.S. despite public disinterest. Hill cites Christopher Bollyn and Heinz Pommer’s 9/11 research, suggesting nuclear reactors as directed energy weapons were used under the towers, indicating “redacted military intelligence” involvement. Geopolitical Strategies: Malik presents Thomas Barnett’s “Pentagon’s New Map,” dividing the world into “core” (stable, globalized) and “gap” (unstable, resource-rich) countries, with deliberate destabilization of the latter (e.g., Libya, Syria) to facilitate resource extraction and prevent resistance. He cites Brown University’s “New Middle East” map, showing balkanized nations to weaken opposition.

4. Propaganda and Media Manipulation Dehumanization Narratives: Malik argues that media promotes “Judeo-Christian” superiority over Arab/Muslim cultures, ignoring shared values (e.g., Islam’s reverence for Jesus, Mary) and Arab scientific contributions (e.g., algebra). Malik calls for appreciating cultural diversity, countering binary narratives of Western superiority. Biblical “Prophecies”: Hill notes “Christian Zionists” are manipulated by narratives framing wars as divine will (e.g., end times), citing rabbis from Chabad-Lubavitch and others who interpret Talmudic prophecies of “Edom” or “Esau” or “Rome” (America/Europe) versus “Ishmael” (Arabs/Muslims) or “Persia” (Iran and possibly Russia), potentially engineered to justify conflict.

Freemasonry and Symbolism: Hill discusses recurring numbers like “33” (linked to Freemasonry’s 33rd degree) and “21” (tied to Noahide law executions) in COVID announcements and Pfizer commercials. Malik cautions against overinterpreting symbols, humorously noting being accused of Freemasonry due to a 1:33 minute-long video clip, but criticizes Freemasonry’s cronyism in medicine, police, and the judiciary.

5. COVID-19 Vaccine Anomalies and Bioweapon Concerns Batch Inconsistencies: The speakers cite researchers like Craig Paardekooper, Sasha Latypova, and Team Enigma, who found varying adverse event rates across vaccine batches, suggesting inconsistent ingredients.

A U.S. law requiring serialized barcodes was reportedly bypassed in Pfizer’s contracts with Europe and the U.S., preventing traceability.

Studies by 26 global groups and Mike Adams found anomalies, such as no phosphorus (implying no RNA/DNA) and fragmented mRNA. Nanotechnology Claims: The speakers mention, but do not endorse, the work of Drs. David Nixon, Suzanne Humphries, and Ana Maria Mihalcea, who claim to have found nanotechnology or unusual structures in COVID-19 vaccines: David Nixon: A Brisbane-based GP, Nixon claims microscopy at 200x magnification shows nanorobots assembling “chips” and “wires” in Pfizer vaccines, with structures persisting or halting in a Faraday bag, suggesting electromagnetic influence. His findings are cited as an example of alternative research, but mainstream sources dismiss them as crystals or contaminants. Ana Maria Mihalcea: Mihalcea claims stereomicroscopic studies show self-assembling structures (e.g., worm-like entities, nanotubes) in vaccines and vaccinated blood, building on Pablo Campra’s spectroscopy work. Suzanne Humphries: Humphries is known for her general vaccine skepticism. Her work, like the book Dissolving Illusions, aligns with distrust of vaccine narratives, and she told Dr. Malik of her concerns about vaccine nanotechnology. Note: These claims appear to lack peer-reviewed validation. Mainstream science dismisses nanorobot claims as misinterpretations of crystallization (e.g., sodium chloride). The speakers note this controversy and do not affirm the findings, using them to question vaccine transparency.

Bioweapon Agenda: Hill references Peter McCullough’s 2021 claim that COVID vaccines were a bioweapon operation to harm people, though McCullough later softened his stance, possibly under pressure such as personal threats.

Malik questions why Israel was heavily vaccinated. The speakers speculate batches of differing toxicities are distributed globally, with some countries getting less harmful batches, or even that some countries could sacrifice their inhabitants for the operation. The speakers do not conclude definitively. Other possible goals of the operation include training compliance (e.g., via masks, mandates) and monitoring dissent.

6. Influence of “Redacted Military Intelligence” and Civilian Enablers Orchestration of Events: The speakers attribute major events (9/11, COVID, wars) to “redacted military intelligence,” potentially involving Mossad, CIA, or U.S. Army intelligence. Hill cites a seven-hour video interview with Kay Griggs’ claiming the CIA is actually Army intelligence (or at least answers to them), which serves this group. Civilian enablers like Michael Chertoff (Homeland Security) and Philip Zelikow (9/11 Commission) shaped post-9/11 narratives, while pharma executives and medical societies (e.g., the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology [ACOG], allegedly paid $40 million) promoted Covid injections without sufficient data.

Financial Backing: Catherine Austin Fitts’s research on trillions missing from the DoD and HUD suggests a financial pool funding these operations, with examples like Janet Yellen’s promise of unlimited funding for Ukraine. Malik speculates about the royal family, City of London, or Vatican. Hill emphasizes human actors, dismissing unproven claims like interdimensional demons cited by Catherine Austin Fitts.

7. Global Agenda Destabilization and Resource Extraction: Malik argues that “gap” countries (e.g., Libya, Syria, Iraq) are deliberately destabilized to extract resources and prevent organized resistance, citing Thomas Barnett’s “Pentagon’s New Map” and Brown University’s balkanized Middle East map. He blames Western-backed groups like al-Nusra and the Muslim Brotherhood for targeting Christians and Muslims, driving migration. Engineered Border Invasions: Hill cites J.J. Carrell’s estimate of 30–45 million illegal immigrants entering the U.S. under Biden, facilitated by NGOs (e.g., HIAS, Catholic Charities, Jewish Family Services) and funded by taxpayers or printed money. Malik critiques narratives solely blaming migrants while ignoring the war machine causing instability, and he argues border invasions dilute national loyalty for a “New World Order.”

One-World Government: The speakers discuss UN talks of Noahide laws and a Jerusalem-based world government, contrasting with WEF/Rockefeller visions. Malik cites Albert Pike’s alleged prediction of a third world war between Zionists and Islamic leaders, engineered to exhaust nations and enable global governance.

8. Disillusionment with Political Figures Donald Trump: The speakers express disappointment with Trump for supporting Operation Warp Speed and continuing allegedly toxic Covid vaccine advocacy. Malik notes Trump’s claim of knowing in advance about Israel’s surprise missile strike on Iran undermines his peace negotiation credibility, while Hill cites Marco Rubio’s contradictory claim of U.S. unawareness. They posit Trump is influenced by donors like Miriam Adelson ($100 million reported) and other AIPAC-related donors ($230+ million total alleged).

Elon Musk: They admire Musk’s engineering but question his provaccine stance and Twitter censorship (e.g., Hill’s shadow-banning). Hill recounts Musk’s clash with the ADL for false accusations of “antisemitism,” leading to a claimed 60% drop in X’s advertising revenues and prompting his subsequent take-a-knee submissiveness visit to Auschwitz, suggesting external control.

9. Resistance and Call for Sovereignty Awareness and Action: Malik and Hill advocate for public awareness of false flags, bioweapons, and global agendas, citing dissenters like Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Malik urges prioritizing humanity over tribalism, encouraging doctors and others to speak out against wrongdoing. Values: Hill’s final advice is to be a good person and persevere, while Malik emphasizes standing for truth despite personal costs.

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.