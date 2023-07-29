Why are banks banning Covid injection resisters?
Financial services executives further biowarfare goals: scientist (Updated 10/6/23)
If an NIH insider scientist’s observation is correct that [redacted] military intelligence has deployed ethnically targeting spike protein-coding shots to kill, disable, and sterilize mainly Europeans, then one might predict bank owners complicit in the operation would retaliate against anyone objecting to the injections, lockdowns, or masking.
Such bank account closures are indeed happening, and [redacted] leaders don’t appear to care how brutal the consequences are for innocent people.
Chase Bank CEO Jamie Dimon banned the accounts of Dr. Joseph Mercola, his company, its CEO, CFO, and their family members, now suffering as a result.
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky cut off Dr. Syed Haider’s accounts.
Reminiscent of Bolshevik killers in 1917 Russia, these leaders evidently revel in cruel treatment of people who raise questions or warn others about the Covid bioweapon operation.
Is this related to celebrities and other operatives demanding you take nucleic acid injections expressing foreign proteins or be barred from work, school, grocery stores, and medical care?
Criminal accessories
These people have made clear they want us dead if we refuse shots that have no long-term safety profile — at least not that they’ve made public — and are associated with enormous harm.
Debanking people and seizing their funds for opposing Covid policies can force them into poverty and despair, even suicide.
Further, debanking those speaking out about Covid shot harms arguably makes bank executives accessories to murder, and, if banks do this at the behest of government, it violates the First Amendment right to free speech.
Even Robert F. Kennedy Jr., alleged to bow under [redacted] pressure, spoke out against bank customer account shutdowns.
What can we do?
Many lawmakers were paid bribes to promote the shots, and, according to ex-congresswoman Cynthia McKinney (D-Ga), all are beholden to [redacted].
Nevertheless, we should urge Congress members and state legislators to make this debanking activity illegal with strong civil and criminal penalties.
Government officials should promptly deny banking, securities, and money transmitter licenses to any financial institution acting against customers for their political or medical views.
These banksters had no issues with Epstein clients.
An actual scientist, with integrity, reporting facts, is de-banked. Along with those supporting him.
When did banksters get appointed as ethical guardians? What qualifies them, amoral psychopaths, to execute or direct such targeted acts of terror? Who gave the order? And when do we expect the legal system to deliver them to prison for their terrorism?
Bolshevik is right.
The Monster and the tactics surrounding it like a miasma of fetid waste reeks of Bolshevism.
Alas, that Bolshevik Monster controls every lever of power. This is their killhouse. We're just living in it. Being slaughtered at an increasing rate.
It is past time to burn* down their house.
To free our species from their control and predation forever.
Or, we can just keep getting slaughtered.
Never has the choice been so easy.
Peace.
*-A mostly peaceful fire, of course, Dr. Dennis Lynn Meadows.
That's easy, in most place 1-3 years an account is dormant the state/bank/gov can take all the money.
If you clot-shot & kill your depositor, or just incapacitate them then 100's of 1,000's of accounts lay dormant and can be swept; ( probably 100's of millions in west )
The rest is fucking history.
...
Why do this because NO fucking bank on earth can ever return all assets to depositors, ergo all claimants must die; Recall for every deposit to a bank is their debt to you, so they want you dead;
Where did you money go that you deposited? They spent it or lost, or they stole it;