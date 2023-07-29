If an NIH insider scientist’s observation is correct that [redacted] military intelligence has deployed ethnically targeting spike protein-coding shots to kill, disable, and sterilize mainly Europeans, then one might predict bank owners complicit in the operation would retaliate against anyone objecting to the injections, lockdowns, or masking.

Such bank account closures are indeed happening, and [redacted] leaders don’t appear to care how brutal the consequences are for innocent people.

Chase Bank CEO Jamie Dimon banned the accounts of Dr. Joseph Mercola, his company, its CEO, CFO, and their family members, now suffering as a result.

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky cut off Dr. Syed Haider’s accounts.

Reminiscent of Bolshevik killers in 1917 Russia, these leaders evidently revel in cruel treatment of people who raise questions or warn others about the Covid bioweapon operation.

Is this related to celebrities and other operatives demanding you take nucleic acid injections expressing foreign proteins or be barred from work, school, grocery stores, and medical care?

Criminal accessories

These people have made clear they want us dead if we refuse shots that have no long-term safety profile — at least not that they’ve made public — and are associated with enormous harm.

Debanking people and seizing their funds for opposing Covid policies can force them into poverty and despair, even suicide.

Further, debanking those speaking out about Covid shot harms arguably makes bank executives accessories to murder, and, if banks do this at the behest of government, it violates the First Amendment right to free speech.

Even Robert F. Kennedy Jr., alleged to bow under [redacted] pressure, spoke out against bank customer account shutdowns.

What can we do?

Many lawmakers were paid bribes to promote the shots, and, according to ex-congresswoman Cynthia McKinney (D-Ga), all are beholden to [redacted].

Nevertheless, we should urge Congress members and state legislators to make this debanking activity illegal with strong civil and criminal penalties.

Government officials should promptly deny banking, securities, and money transmitter licenses to any financial institution acting against customers for their political or medical views.

