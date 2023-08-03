Quercetin promoted as Covid preventative severely reduces fertility in mice
Could this also be happening in humans? (Updated 11/2/23)
Tim Truth’s Substack and the video above discuss two studies showing quercetin markedly impairs male and female reproduction in mice:
Beazley and Nurminskaya (2016). Effects of dietary quercetin on female fertility in mice: implication of transglutaminase 2
Ranawat et al. (2013). Quercetin impairs the reproductive potential of male mice
Quercetin is promoted and sold by the Wellness Company in the late Dr. Zev Zelenko’s “Z-Stack” as a zinc ionophore to reduce viral replication in cells and, as a result, prevent Covid or reduce its severity.
Although quercetin‘s fertility-reducing effects in mice might not be as profound in humans, we need to understand why that would be the case.
At a minimum, one must determine how the quercetin molecules, administration routes, and doses (per unit weight) used in mouse studies differ, if at all, from those sold over the counter to people.
What is the goal?
The Covid operation, including dissemination of the spike protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and encoded by the injections, involves apparent reduction of fertility primarily in countries where White Europeans live, say researchers.
Should you take quercetin?
You must choose whether possible benefits of quercetin outweigh its potential harms in deciding whether to ingest it.
My family has decided to stay away from quercetin until we see convincing studies confirming it’s safe for human reproduction at doses sold as supplements.
Another agenda?
While Dr. Zelenko seemed like a wonderful person who helped many thousands of people, could his recommendation of quercetin be leading to more infertility through accelerated ovarian aging and reduced sperm count and motility, as found by these mouse studies?
Given an NIH insider scientist’s observation that Covid injections are a [redacted] military intelligence operation to kill and sterilize primarily Europeans, it’s perhaps just a coincidence Dr. Zelenko promoted Noahide laws, by which non-[redacted] people must follow [redacted] rules or be executed by beheading, according to authorities.
And maybe it’s another coincidence those associated with the Wellness Company, like Dr. Peter McCullough, evidently don’t talk about the spike protein being an ethnic bioweapon and that Dr. McCullough says masks are just an “overreaction,” Covid shot harms are “unintentional,” and we should “forgive” and give “amnesty” to Covid killers.
The high doses of quercetin is probably the issue. Quercetin is definitely good for people's health and comes naturally in most fruits and vegetables. Something like 30-100 mg per day might be the most a person can get from food and is likely a better daily dose size instead of the 500 mg or 1,000 mg per day in most supplements.
The other question is does mouse fertility return if they stop taking the quercetin? Quercetin in a 500 mg daily dose might be fine when taken as medicine for short periods of time.
Interesting thoughts.
Here's another one - given that the majority of folk affected by the disease are past child bearing age is fertility really a problem if taking quercetin helps with said disease? You know, like young people not needing to be concerned about the potential effects of quercetin on fertility anyway as they don't get seriously ill with the virus in the first place and so wouldn't take it. ...
Just my mind a-wandering and wondering... not saying quercetin is a problem or benefit or not, just commenting on the concept in the bigger picture.