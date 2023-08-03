Tim Truth’s Substack and the video above discuss two studies showing quercetin markedly impairs male and female reproduction in mice:

Quercetin is promoted and sold by the Wellness Company in the late Dr. Zev Zelenko’s “Z-Stack” as a zinc ionophore to reduce viral replication in cells and, as a result, prevent Covid or reduce its severity.

Although quercetin‘s fertility-reducing effects in mice might not be as profound in humans, we need to understand why that would be the case.

At a minimum, one must determine how the quercetin molecules, administration routes, and doses (per unit weight) used in mouse studies differ, if at all, from those sold over the counter to people.

What is the goal?

The Covid operation, including dissemination of the spike protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and encoded by the injections, involves apparent reduction of fertility primarily in countries where White Europeans live, say researchers.

Should you take quercetin?

You must choose whether possible benefits of quercetin outweigh its potential harms in deciding whether to ingest it.

My family has decided to stay away from quercetin until we see convincing studies confirming it’s safe for human reproduction at doses sold as supplements.

Another agenda?

While Dr. Zelenko seemed like a wonderful person who helped many thousands of people, could his recommendation of quercetin be leading to more infertility through accelerated ovarian aging and reduced sperm count and motility, as found by these mouse studies?

Given an NIH insider scientist’s observation that Covid injections are a [redacted] military intelligence operation to kill and sterilize primarily Europeans, it’s perhaps just a coincidence Dr. Zelenko promoted Noahide laws, by which non-[redacted] people must follow [redacted] rules or be executed by beheading, according to authorities.

And maybe it’s another coincidence those associated with the Wellness Company, like Dr. Peter McCullough, evidently don’t talk about the spike protein being an ethnic bioweapon and that Dr. McCullough says masks are just an “overreaction,” Covid shot harms are “unintentional,” and we should “forgive” and give “amnesty” to Covid killers.

