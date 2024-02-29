Prisoner release as prelude to genocide

The video above shows Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) questioning Federal Prisons Bureau Director Colette Peters on release of prisoners under the First Step Act, a program signed into law by President Trump in 2018 and designed to reduce federal prison populations.

In the senate hearing, Colette said she had no idea whether victims were notified prior to inmates being released or how many of the 30,000 set free had committed new crimes.

She didn’t even care to gather that vital information prior to the hearing.

This comes amid millions of young men streaming over the border under the direction of Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland, many invaders vowing to kill Americans and “finish the United States” soon.

At the end of Kennedy’s questioning, Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said the First Step Act’s recidivism rate is 12.4%, meaning one out of every eight inmates let out of prison under the Act commits crimes after their release.

So out of 30,000 released federal prisoners, about 3,720 of them have commited more crimes, according to Durbin.

Happened before

This playbook is not new.

A 1943 pamphlet entitled Bolschewisierung: was heißt das in Wirklichkeit? (What Does Bolshevization Mean in Reality?) warned German citizens of the threat of Bolshevism, by which leaders killed millions of Europeans in Russia in 1917, Spain in 1937, and Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia in 1940.

The Bolsheviks also starved millions of Ukrainians in the in 1932-33 Holodomor, part of the 1930-33 Soviet engineered famine.

A key Bolshevik stratagem is to release inmates from prisons to terrorize and kill citizens.

Quote from the German pamphlet:

The battle being fought between us and world Bolshevism is a conflict that will determine not only the fate of our people, but that of all of humanity for the foreseeable future. The German people, using all its strength and bringing heavy sacrifices in this battle, wants to have clarity about the character and nature of its deadly foe. The same burning interest is present abroad. Even more, in fact, since Bolshevist propaganda is trying to present the Soviet Union as a harmless, middle class state ruled by law, thus concealing its true nature. It is, therefore, time to present Bolshevism as it really is, based on the cold facts. We are in the position to do this based not on witnesses from the earliest years of its existence, but rather on the basis of its last appearance in civilized European nations. Anyone can recognize that Bolshevism in Spain in 1937 and Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia in 1940, was no less bloody and criminal than it was in Russia in 1917. The undeniable fact is that Bolshevism has always remained the same, that it is an instrument invented and led by [redacted] as a way of enslaving our people, and all of humanity. In the battle with it, our people has but one choice: victory or Bolshevist chaos! Life under the Soviet star! Imagine that armed Soviet power had taken control of a European city. The thunder of the guns has quieted, the peace negotiations are over. What happens? The Bolshevist agents who want to establish their power need allies. Therefore, they open the doors of prisons and jails. The prison guards and police are murdered, and the masses of criminals, led by Bolshevist agents, terrorize the peaceful population.

Whomever is on the streets runs the risk of being kidnapped, murdered, or in the best case only robbed. Wild hordes break into homes, kill the inhabitants, and steal and plunder as they wish. No one dares to walk the streets. Shops are closed, electricity and gas no longer function normally, public transportation has ceased operating, the former order has been replaced by total chaos. That is how things were everywhere Bolshevism came to power: In all of Russia, in Spain, in the Bolshevist-occupied areas of Rumania, in the Baltic states, and in the parts of Finland that fell victim of the Bolshevist invasion.

Who were the Bolsheviks?

Is their project of harming and eliminating people, primarily White Europeans, being implemented today?

