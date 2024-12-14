Hiding injection safety data destroys public trust

In the April 2023 video above, RFK Jr. says governments and companies hide vaccine safety and efficacy data from the pubic, not allowing independent scientists or review organizations to access the information.

Even though Kennedy is now seemingly forced to hide aspects of the Covid bioweapon operation, he is apparently correct about this issue.

Thus, there is no way to verify executives’ promises that injections we’re coerced to take work as claimed and won’t injure us or our children.

Since 1986, companies have had no liability for vaccine harms, so there is no apparent incentive for them not to parrot what intelligence operatives might tell them to say.

Data matters

Steve Kirsch reports the US government’s boast that Covid shots “prevented millions of hospitalizations and deaths” — a hollow claim endlessly repeated by Trump — is based on no data, only on statistical modeling that depends on false assumptions.

[The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic] cited two articles, both of which referenced statistical modeling instead of direct measurements to make their claims: Two Years of U.S. COVID-19 Vaccines Have Prevented Millions of Hospitalizations and Deaths and Vaccines prevented up to 140,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. The problem of course is that the models can’t explain the data that was actually observed.

In fact, a 2023 Cleveland Clinic study found people “up to date” on Covid shots are more likely to develop Covid than those “not up to date.”

My family despairs

On hearing RFK’s statement that vaccine data are hidden, my brother — let’s call him Tom — said to me:

No more. We can’t take any more shots. No one is liable if they lie and our kids are hurt! And if the injections are truly safe and effective, what is there to hide from scientists who want to see the data? We’re through with this sick deception.

I tried to think of something to tell Tom to assuage his fears, to defend all the government and corporate officials who demand we take hidden-data shots to be able to work, go to school, or serve in the military.

I also attempted to determine how to defend jab mandaters like Noam Chomsky, who viciously recommends we be isolated and have a hard time finding food to feed our families (video below) if we don’t take Covid injections.

I’m still trying to come up with something to say to my brother.

Anything.

Anybody have ideas?