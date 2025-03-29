From a 2019 article written by the late Jim Meehan MD and since taken down:
I will no longer vaccinate my children ...
... because I am a well trained medical doctor and former medical journal editor that has studied the vaccine research and analyzed both sides of the evidence.
... because I know how to read the medical literature, recognize bias and discern characteristics of good and fraudulent research.
... because I know that too much of the science supporting vaccines is fraudulent drivel bought and paid for by the vaccine manufacturers themselves.
... because I understand the risks of vaccination as well as the benefits of my children and grandchildren encountering and overcoming the wild type diseases naturally.
Dr. Meehan continues:
... because I know that diseases like mumps, measles, and chickenpox aren't dangerous and untreatable diseases that justify the risk of injecting toxic ingredients into the tissues of my children.
... because I have seen the evidence of neurotoxicity from ingredients like aluminum, polysorbate 80, human DNA and cellular residues from the human cells lines upon which many of the live viruses are grown.
... because I've seen vaccine manufacturers like Merck promote what they knew was bad medicine for profit, kill 60,000 patients with Vioxx, and I have no reason to believe that they wouldn't do the same thing with vaccines, especially when you consider they can't be sued when their vaccines maim or kill children.
... because I believe the vaccine industry has thoroughly corrupted the science and safety of vaccines.
... because I recognize the aggressive and unreasonable tactics of a multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical industry desperately working to maintain the illusion of vaccine safety, keep consumers consuming, grow their markets, and increase their profits.
... because I have met so many families whose children were stolen from them by the battery of vaccines administered at pediatric vaccine visits.
... because I believe the U.S. vaccination program has become a progressively dangerous assault on the health and lives of the children of America.
... because I am awake and aware, I will not vaccinate, nor will I remain silent as the pharmaceutical and medical industries pretend that vaccines are safe and effective .…
Jim Meehan, MD
NEJM editor: no trust
Former New England Journal of Medicine editor Marcia Angell MD writes:
It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines.
I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.
Thank you for publicly speaking the truth. Our beloved pets should be spared from these heinous poison shots, as well. My two mature cats, never jabbed, never sick, apart from a minor UTI, once, which I treated, successfully, naturopathically.
THANK YOU for your placing the TRUTH here! 🙌❤️💔❤️🩹🙌