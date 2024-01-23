Don’t let them get away with it: Dr. Michael Yeadon

Pfizer ex-chief Michael Yeadon PhD sees it.

Dr. Paul Alexander sees it.

I saw it and wrote on Twitter in 2020 and Substack in 2021 about Covid being a bioweapon operation.

It’s all intentional.

They’re trying to kill many of us and surveil and enslave the rest, according to the evidence.

It’s not mistakes or bungling as you’re told by RFK Jr. and Drs. Drew, McCullough, Malone (“It’s about Spotify’s market cap dropping”), Malhotra, Makary, Kulldorf, Bhattacharya, and Atlas.

Prosecuting crimes usually requires proving bad intent, or mens rea, a state of mind often hidden from the world unless a defendant confesses.

But intent can be inferred from circumstances:

A jury may be permitted to infer criminal intent from facts that would lead a reasonable person to believe that it existed. For example, the intent to commit burglary may be inferred from the accused's possession of tools for picking locks. Criminal intent may also be presumed from the commission of the act. That is, the prosecution may rely on the presumption that a person intends the natural and probable consequences of his or her voluntary acts. For example, the intent to commit murder may be demonstrated by the particular voluntary movement that caused the death, such as the pointing and shooting of a firearm.

Do you see it?

Stop letting them gaslight you.

Dr. Michael Yeadon (poem by Margaret Anna Alice; original Yeadon reading here):

The Armenian Genocide was not a mistake. Holodomor was not a mistake. The Great Leap Forward was not a mistake. The Killing Fields were not a mistake. Name your genocide; it was not a mistake. That includes the Great Democide of the 2020s. To imply otherwise is to give them the out they are seeking. It was not botched. It was not bungled. It was not a blunder. It was not incompetence. It was not lack of knowledge. It was not spontaneous mass hysteria. The planning occurred in plain sight. The planning is still occurring in plain sight. The philanthropaths bought the science. The modelers projected the lies. The testers concocted the crisis. The NGOs leased the academics. The scientists fabricated the findings. The mouthpieces spewed the talking points. The organisations declared the emergency. The government erected the walls. The departments rewrote the rules. The governors quashed the rights. The politicians passed the laws. The bankers installed the control grid. The stooges laundered the money. The DOD placed the orders. Corporations fulfilled the contracts. The regulators approved the solution. The laws shielded the contractors. The agencies ignored the signals. The behemoths consolidated the media. The psychologists crafted the messaging. The propagandists chanted the slogans. The fact chokers smeared the dissidents. The censors silenced the questioners.

Dr. Yeadon (continued):

The tyrants summoned, the puppeteers jerked, the puppets danced. The colluders implemented, the doctors ordered, the hospitals administered. The menticiders scripted. The bamboozled bleated. The totalitarianised bullied. The covidians tattled. The parents surrendered. The good citizens believed and forgot. This was calculated. This was formulated. This was focus grouped. This was articulated. This was manufactured. This was falsified. This was coerced. This was inflicted. This was denied. We were terrorized. We were isolated. We were gaslit. We were dehumanized. We were wounded. We were killed. Don't let them get away with it.

