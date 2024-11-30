Next NIH director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya says don’t “point the finger” at anyone for deadly Covid operation

At a November 2022 House Freedom Caucus roundtable discussion, U.S. Congress members asked Drs. Jay Bhattacharya, Martin Kulldorff, and Scott Atlas what to do about deaths and disabilities from the Covid bioweapon operation, including murderous lockdowns, injections, and masks.

They responded we should “move forward” and not “punish individuals” or “point the finger” because it would be “vindictive.”

In particular, Dr Bhattacharya, a Stanford professor and Donald Trump’s nominee for director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), replied (video above):

The goal isn't to point the finger. The goal is to reform so that you don't make that mistake again. I really strongly think that's the spirit we have to move forward. But I think a spirit of ‘let's reform our system so we don't do this again.’ It will be better served if we have a very broad coalition of people involved.

Here is a more extended answer from all three “spokesmen”:

(Full video testimony here)

If an NIH whistleblower is correct about the nature of Covid and its “countermeasures,” then Drs. Bhattacharya, Atlas, and Kulldorff evidently emanate from a tabernacle of Covid coverup artists pacifying you:

(Video of full testimony here)

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or snail mail.