Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
30
10

Next NIH director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya says don’t “point the finger” at anyone for deadly Covid operation

Sure, he has many great qualities, but why did he jump on the bandwagon of “let’s just ignore crimes and move along”?
James Hill, MD
Nov 30, 2024
30
10
Share
Transcript

At a November 2022 House Freedom Caucus roundtable discussion, U.S. Congress members asked Drs. Jay Bhattacharya, Martin Kulldorff, and Scott Atlas what to do about deaths and disabilities from the Covid bioweapon operation, including murderous lockdowns, injections, and masks.

They responded we should “move forward” and not “punish individuals” or “point the finger” because it would be “vindictive.”

In particular, Dr Bhattacharya, a Stanford professor and Donald Trump’s nominee for director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), replied (video above):

The goal isn't to point the finger.

The goal is to reform so that you don't make that mistake again.

I really strongly think that's the spirit we have to move forward.

But I think a spirit of ‘let's reform our system so we don't do this again.’

It will be better served if we have a very broad coalition of people involved.

Here is a more extended answer from all three “spokesmen”:

(Full video testimony here)

Subscribe to this newsletter:

If an NIH whistleblower is correct about the nature of Covid and its “countermeasures,” then Drs. Bhattacharya, Atlas, and Kulldorff evidently emanate from a tabernacle of Covid coverup artists pacifying you:

(Video of full testimony here)

Whitewash crew says sing Kumbaya, don’t blame anyone for Covid kill operation

James Hill, MD
·
September 23, 2023
Whitewash crew says sing Kumbaya, don’t blame anyone for Covid kill operation

Since 2020, Drs. Jay Bhattacharya, Martin Kulldorff, and Scott Atlas have benefited America by opposing lockdowns and mask mandates while recommending early Covid treatment and selective protection of the vulnerable during pandemics.

Read full story

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or snail mail.

James Hill MD’s Newsletter
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
Musings on medicine and current events
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Hill, MD
Recent Episodes
AI reveals how they eliminate White people
  James Hill, MD
YouTube banned this interview: Covid psyops and global coercion
  James Hill, MD
Trump SecDef pick Pete Hegseth to base US war policy on deadly “end times” myths
  James Hill, MD
How they rig elections
  James Hill, MD
On plans to kill
  James Hill, MD
What are the odds these kids’ brain injuries were NOT caused by vaccines?
  James Hill, MD
Kamala’s cruelty
  James Hill, MD